Shut down Magdalena

The Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort. - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: The Pointe-a-Pierre refinery was unprofitable. It was shut down.

Caroni Ltd was unprofitable. It was shut down.

The steel plant was unprofitable. It was shut down.

The Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort is unprofitable. It should be shut down.

$56.6 million for repairs could be used to increase the pension of retired public servants.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity