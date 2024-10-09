Security the focus for 2024/25 cruise-ship season

Interim Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) CEO Cornell Buckradee Cornell Buckradee presenting the TT Crest to Master of the Seabourn Venture, Captain Jeroen Schuchman. -

Port of Spain deputy mayor Abena Hartley has said safety and security will be paramount during the cruise-ship season, which began on Tuesday with the arrival of the Seabourn Venture, of the Seabourn Cruise Line.

Speaking to the media on the Brian Lara Promenade on October 9, Hartley said the city corporation had learned some lessons from last year and would increase foot patrols in the city during the season, which runs from October-April 2025.

She said two-three ships would dock in TT monthly throughout the year.

“It’s a steady flow of ships from October-April of next year. Especially around the Carnival period, we have a ship that docks from Carnival Friday-Carnival Tuesday, so we will see a huge influx of tourists at that time.

"But we have a steady flow of ships coming in, and we are so happy to be a port of call."

PoS City Corporation superintendent Glen Charles said there will be a more visible police presence in the capital, “so when visitors and others traverse the city, they will get a feeling of safety and security in the coming days.

“In terms of our security arrangements, we have collaborated with other agencies, especially the police service, and we have implemented a strong and stringent security plan that will ensure the safety and security of all visitors during the cruise-ship season, which will roll over into Christmas and Carnival.”

Acting CEO Victoria Allum said she welcomed people to the city.

“I would like to assure tourists and people coming that their safety is of paramount importance. Our municipal police officers will be present, and also our environs are important to us. Our staff will ensure the city is clean and one that is welcoming to all.”

Hartley said the corporation had received an allocation of just under $1 million to establish a PoS tourism development fund.

“This will be used to develop, specifically in Port of Spain, tourism-related products. You will see beautification, coming attractions, you know, where you can see a nice big 'Port of Spain' sign where tourists and locals can come and pose, saying 'Welcome to Port of Spain.'

"So those are things you can look out for during the financial year. We’ve had to prioritise our plans to ensure we give a big enough impact with the funds that have been allocated.”

In a release, the Tourism, Culture and the Arts Ministry said the Seabourn Venture made its inaugural visit to Port of Spain with 238 crew members and approximately 237 passengers representing 15 countries from around the globe.

The minister, Randall Mitchell, said, “As we officially welcome the first call of the 2024/2025 Cruise Season, the TT government is committed to the promotion of our tourism sector and continues to work with all our industry stakeholders to enhancing TT's position as a premier cruise destination. We look forward to an exciting and fruitful season and encourage passengers to indulge in all our unmatched cuisine, cultural experiences and other local attractions.”

The release said interim Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) CEO Cornell Buckradee officially welcomed passengers and crew members to the destination during the customary Crest Exchange, which is held to signify a ship's inaugural visit.

The ministry said Buckradee exchanged crests with Seabourn Venture Master Capt Jeroen Schuchman and was treated to a guided tour of the vessel, alongside Port Authority and other officials.

It said an estimated 221 passengers went to the Caroni Bird Sanctuary Tour on Tuesday, while on Wednesday, 212 passengers went on shore excursions and pre-packaged tours to the Maracas waterfall, Asa Wright Nature Centre, a Paramin 4x4 adventure, a City and Mt St Benedict Tour and a visit to the House of Angostura.

The ministry said Trinidad will welcome over 20 calls from 11 cruise lines, including six visits during the 2024/2025 cruise season.