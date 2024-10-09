Psychologist: Address mental health in workplace

Clinical psychologist Dr Alina Williams -

THA Division of Health clinical psychologist Dr Alina Williams said leaving mental health issues unaddressed in the workplace can cost companies dearly.

She was speaking in an interview with Tobago Updates on October 8 alongside Shellie Ann John, manager of the Community Mediation Centre, to commemorate World Mental Health Day, held on October 10. This year’s global theme is: Time to Prioritise Mental Health in the Workplace. The aim of the international day is to highlight global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma, said Williams.

On October 10 the Ministry of Health will host its annual “Paint D Town Green” event at Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, Tobago from 10am to 5pm.

This event will show the public the benefits of using art therapy to manage stress.

There will also be blood-sugar and pressure testing, with an HIV testing unit on-site.

John said the Employment Assistance Programme will be available as well, which is another critical aspect of addressing workplace stresses.

Emphasis was placed on expanding the services offered at health fairs to incorporate mental health issues.

Williams said managers and supervisors should be trained in mental health awareness to recognise when their employees become withdrawn or suffer from burnout.

She said approximately US$1 trillion annually is lost owing to mental health days taken by employees suffering from depression and anxiety, presenting itself in both absenteeism and presenteeism. The latter refers to individuals who are burnt out in their work environment yet physically present, which ultimately affects their performance and decreases productivity.

"At least 12 billion days lost to depression and anxiety," Williams said, as a lack of motivation to attend work often overshadows existing responsibilities, such as paying rent.

John said strides are being made as previously it was women who predominantly sought mental health support, but there has recently been an increase in men, including young men, interested in mental health.

"This programme is going to help in raising awareness.... and we've been on the ground doing workshops," John said. "It is critical, because our psychological well-being affects all our lives."

Reflecting on the covid19 pandemic, she said policies allowing flexibility for workers should be examined, as well as the implementation of mental health services within insurance companies' packages in TT.

Williams encouraged everyone of all ages to attend the event on October 10 as it will be both informative and enjoyable.