Police: Helpful cop gave gunman 'drop' in Siparia

A police vehicle. FILE PHOTO -

Police have responded to the viral video on social media where two men were seen exiting a marked police vehicle near a bar in Siparia, before crossing the road with what appeared to be guns and heading into Coora Road, Siparia.

A police statement on October 8 said an immediate and comprehensive investigation was launched into the matter.

The preliminary investigation revealed the Siparia Criminal Investigation Department (CID) got information of two armed men on High Street, Siparia on June 27.

Two suspects, 18 and 27, were arrested and taken to the Siparia CID for enquires.

Police said the investigations revealed that the suspects were dropped off earlier by a marked police vehicle, attached to the Criminal Records Office in Siparia. The suspects confirmed this.

"Immediately upon confirmation of this development, a further investigation was conducted involving the officer who transported the two suspects.

"The officer provided a detailed report of the incident. Investigations have revealed that the officer was not involved in any collusion or criminal activity, and his actions were indeed in good faith, assisting what appeared to be stranded individuals," the police said.

Avinash Vinton Allahar, 24, was charged with possession of a firearm on June 28.

He appeared at the Siparia Magistrates' Court and was fined $8,000, with three months allowed for payment.

In default, he faces 18 months' hard labour.

The 18-year-old, who was found in possession of an imitation firearm, was released following a review of the case by senior officers.

The police said they take all matters that "erode the public's trust and confidence" in the organisation seriously.

"We remain committed to transparency and accountability.

"The TTPS assures the public that we will continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and will take swift action against any form of misconduct or abuse of authority."

The police encouraged anyone with further information related to this incident to come forward and co-operate with the investigation.