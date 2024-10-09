Deyalsingh: Political loyalty can compromise personal integrity

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said Trinidad and Tobago's economic stability and prosperity are closely linked to political stability.

As he contributed to the budget debate in Parliament on October 9, Deyalsingh accused the UNC of engaging in populist politics and warned that if the public “put God out of their thoughts and elect the UNC to office,” they could expect negative consequences.

He said the UNC has a history marked by instability, which affects economic prosperity.

"Every single amalgamation of the UNC has collapsed. To this day, we disparagingly refer to the UNC as 'the B team.'"

Deyalsingh criticised opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, saying she cannot manage 19 people.

"Five members have broken ranks; how can she manage more people? Please try to help me understand."

Responding to Persad-Bissessar's October 4 budget response, he reiterated his claims about populism.

"It is a form of politics where you try to appeal to the masses by misleading them into thinking that if they elect you, their future will be bright."

He questioned what, other than a $25 minimum-wage recommendation, Persad-Bissessar had proposed. Using a grocery store as an example, he calculated that a $25 hourly wage would represent a 22 per cent increase in its monthly wage bill, resulting in nearly half a million dollars in additional annual wages.

"Assuming staff retention remains the same – that is crucial – there are over 3,000-4,000 grocery stores in TT and more than 20,000 small and medium businesses employing over 200,000 people. "What she is saying is, on paper, you will work for $25 an hour. "However, the same business you were working at for $20.50 might no longer be able to keep you employed."

Deyalsingh added that businesses might claim they will absorb the cost, but that would mean prices for food, pharmaceuticals, and hardware supplies will rise.

"Vote for me and you will get $25 an hour."

He asserted that a UNC government will never happen, he recalled the party's election promise of 2010, when, he said, over 100,000 pensioners were promised an increase.

"'Vote for me and I will give you a $3,000 pension.' Well, it didn't happen, because they reneged on that promise. They rode on the backs of 100,000 elderly citizens, just as they will attempt to ride on the backs of 200,000 persons working for minimum wage. It is not going to happen."

He said Persad-Bissessar's proposal would require a $200 billion budget, but she had not mentioned where the money would come from.

“I am going to tell the population where the money has gone in health.”

Deyalsingh said the health ministry received $7.5 billion. Of that, $6.4 billion was allocated to the regional health authorities (RHAs), which amounts to 67.1 per cent, totalling $4.2 billion.

Of the $4.2 billion, salaries and wages account for 86 per cent, totalling $3.7 billion for 21,777 workers across the health system.

He said the $3.7 billion that goes to the RHAs does not include the Ministry of Health and its vertical services, and another $270 million is added. Adding the total wage bill out of the recurrent $6.4 billion is $3.9 billion, or 61 per cent.

“That is where the money has gone.”

Deyalsingh detailed expenditure on pharmaceuticals and non-pharmaceuticals and outlined ongoing efforts to modernise healthcare through technology, including artificial intelligence.

“We are going to start to infuse our processes with technology.”

He said the use of AI in healthcare can enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.

Deyalsingh said there is a need for the public to be educated about a holistic approach to health management. Reading from The Deadly Rise of Anti-Science: A Scientist's Warning by Dieter Huthes, he said, "If you don't pay attention, we are going to die."

He spoke about anti-science, saying it is on the rise and a significant societal threat. Recalling the early years of the pandemic, he discussed Persad-Biessar’s comments about vaccines, but refrained from quoting her, saying her remarks were about fake vaccines and state-sponsored murder.

"It's unbecoming of a former prime minister who aspires to return to office to accept everything a person puts before her. Once you read it, you take ownership of it."

Deyalsingh said a doctor without facts is a quack and remarked on the irony of the opposition leader unveiling her party's 50-point plan while citing misinformation on the government's handling of covid19.

He issued an apology on behalf of TT to the countries that supplied vaccines: "We are grateful."

He said in a global pandemic, the country needed all hands on deck.

"Countries must unite and work together. We have much to learn from others."

Deyalsingh said five members of the opposition appear to prioritise the country's needs over their own interests, referring to Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dr Rai Ragbir, Dinesh Rambally, Rodney Charles and Rushton Paray.

He also praised UNC Naparima MP Rodney Charles for choosing professional ethics over partisan politics. He said if Charles had led the opposition during the pandemic, fewer lives would have been lost.

"Remember, 89 per cent of people who died were unvaccinated. Who will take responsibility for that?"

Deyalsingh concluded by stressing when political loyalty overrides personal conviction, it leads to a loss of integrity, both in the eyes of the electorate and in the politician's own self-perception.