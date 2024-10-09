Cummings: Government committed to youth development

Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings - Photo by Faith Ayoung

MINISTER of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings has said since his election as MP for La Horquetta/Talparo, residents in his constituency have experienced a renewed sense of hope and true representation, and both communities are more comfortable.

During the budget debate in Parliament on October 9, Cummings addressed the opposition's critiques of the government's performance and stressed the importance of acknowledging its accomplishments.

He highlighted the completion of several projects, including ongoing work at the Port of Spain General Hospital Central Block, the Moruga Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park, the Customs and Excise Building in San Fernando and the Ministry of Health in Port of Spain.

He also spoke about restoration projects such as the Red House and Mille Fleurs.

Cummings underscored community initiatives like the Moruga Multipurpose Youth and Sport Facility, several community swimming pools and Skinner Park, San Fernando, all of which he said reflect the government's commitment to providing essential infrastructure for the country’s development.

He said the construction of community centres throughout the country demonstrates a government actively working for its people.

He spoke passionately about the efforts of his colleagues at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Servicestowards its new building at the corner of Tragarete Road and Victoria Avenue, the National Lottery Board Office and repurposing the Chaguaramas Convention Centre as a youth development facility.

In response to claims by the opposition that it built 100 schools during its tenure, Cummings challenged, "Where are the schools?"

He said the government had been unable to find these schools.

On agriculture, Cummings said opposition comments suggested the government introduced "strangers" to agriculture in the country, but did not go into details, saying he had his suspicions about their intent,. He said the government is actively engaging young people in the agricultural sector, regardless of creed or race.

He stressed the importance of self-sufficiency in food production and recounted the shade house project initiated after a visit to Guyana, which resulted in a donation of shade houses from the Guyanese government.

"These houses were distributed to support both Tobago and the UWI. Since then 200 young people have been successfully trained in modern agricultural techniques," he said.

The donated shade houses, made of metal, are covered in lightweight fabric that provides varying levels of shade depending on the light filtration needed. Insect netting protects against pests, and drip irrigation or overhead sprinklers are installed to ensure consistent moisture. Their design creates a controlled environment that balances light, temperature, and humidity to support healthy plant growth.

The shade house project is a youth-focused agricultural project designed to equip people between 16 and 35 with skills and resources to develop high-value, short-term crops.

Cummings reiterated his ministry's commitment to youth development, outlining collaborations with various other ministries to create opportunities for young people.

He discussed outreach efforts through a roving caravan aimed at engaging youth in productive activities and encouraging participation in government programmes. He said the government's initiatives will yield positive results.

Addressing challenges faced by Enterprise, Chaguanas, Cummings said, "The caravan visits all communities to engage residents and the event is open to the public: no invitation is required.

"However, some individuals sabotage these efforts by discouraging participation in the programmes, preventing young people from being guided toward productive activities."

He also referred to Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, who noted reported instances of illegal behaviour, including attempts to recruit young people to commit murder in Enterprise.

Cummings stressed, "The government is focused on progress and discipline, which are the core values of our party."

He also spoke about new initiatives aimed at empowering young people and providing them with essential skills for employment and entrepreneurship.

One key initiative, he said, is establishing youth development centres, and he spoke about one being built in East Port of Spain, which will offer training in various fields such as plumbing, electrical work, carpentry and barbering.

"Young men from the community have expressed gratitude for job opportunities related to the construction of the centre and are eager to access the training programmes once completed."

Cummings said because of global employment trends indicating that one in five young people are classified as not in employment, education, or training (NEET), the government has prioritised strategies to engage this demographic.

He said the aim is not only to assist those facing barriers but also to recognise and nurture the talents of young individuals already succeeding in various fields.

Additionally, he spoke of the need for supportive legislation to enhance youth programmes and address pressing issues such as crime and unemployment through collaborative law-making.