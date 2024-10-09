Charged in US dollars by another hotel

The Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Now that the Hyatt Regency Trinidad has shown its hand with wanting to refuse TT currency as payment for its services, I understand why another hotel charged me in US dollars for a Sunday buffet brunch I had there last month.

When I made the reservation the price was quoted to me in TT currency. However, at the end of the meal for my party, the amount on the credit card machine showed the price in US currency.

I did not pay attention to it then and completed the transaction. However, when I checked my bank slip later I realised they charged me in US dollars.

The downside of this is that banks have limitations on the amount of US money one can use monthly on their credit cards. So, by this hotel charging US currency for goods purchased locally, they are affecting our US allowances secretly.

Can businesses refuse our local currency for transactions done here? If not, the Government and the Central Bank need to put a stop this immediately.

CLYDE ALPHONSO

via e-mail