A culture of violence in Trinidad and Tobago

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: TT is heading toward having the highest murder rate in the world. It is my view that there is a culture of violence that persists from pre-Columbian times to this day.

According to John Wood, culture represents the beliefs and practices that groups accumulate over time from their experiences and interactions. However, not everyone exposed to these influencers are affected in the same way. Some might be lured to violence, but others might be repelled and become opposed to violence.

Furthermore, cultural beliefs and practices are often being reflected upon and some people might alter their beliefs and practices to become less inclined to violence and more considerate to other human beings over time.

Hence, cultural beliefs and practices can be changed, but this depends on the individual, and usually takes a long time. For example, in one period in TT racial slurs were commonly used. However, over time that disposition has declined.

Some of the beliefs that sustain the culture of violence in TT is the widespread acceptance that corporal punishment is essential for child-rearing and for the making of a disciplined person. It is noted that a disciplined person adopts ordered behaviour voluntarily, not only in the presence of punishment.

Another is the belief that crime is a consequence of poverty. It has been found that on many occasions the experience of poverty has motivated some people to study and work harder to move out of poverty. Governments need to facilitate this transition.

Some groups hold the belief that women are subservient to men. Others believe that it is all right for the stronger to oppress the weaker, and for the learned to exploit the ignorant for personal gain.

There is a belief by some politicians that politics is war and it is all right to defame and insult those whose views are different to theirs. We need to be more respectful to fellow citizens although their views might be opposed to ours. There are many who glorify gun ownership.

Many of these beliefs can be challenged in an improved school system by discussions, role-play, case studies and other interactive methods, but to be successful, education personnel must be retrained to recognise the role of the school in the positive socialisation of young people, and to take appropriate action.

Among the practices that are often witnessed in this society is the heckling and disrespecting of females. There is bullying, extortion and fights among some students. Obscene language and violent language are frequently used by some members of the population, and some people habitually carry weapons. There seems to be an increase in child and infant abuse.

There has been pampering and appeasing criminal gangs by some leaders, with some state contracts being awarded to them. Some song lyrics glorify violence and stick-fighting continues with prizes for “buss heads.” Do we need to actually shed blood?

Readers should be able to identify other beliefs and practices to support violence. However, it should be noted that many of these practices are against the law, so we need more action by the law enforcers.

There is need to make school supervision more effective to remove bullying, extortion and fights. School personnel should seek to reinforce more healthy activities, such as debates, scouting, cookery, performing and visual arts.

DAVID SUBRAN

via e-mail