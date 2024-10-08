Woman, infant daughter chopped to death in Barrackpore

Tara Ramsaroop and her 14-month-old daughter Jada Mootilal were murdered at the home of a close male relative at Location Road, off Rochard Road, Barrackpore on October 8. -

A 34-year-old Barrackpore woman and her 14-month-old daughter were chopped to death on the morning of October 8.

Tara Ramsaroop and her daughter Jada Mootilal were killed at the home of a close male relative at Location Road, off Rochard Road, Barrackpore shortly before 11 am on October 8.

Ramsaroop's sister, Jassodra Rajaram, told Newsday the mother of two was brutally killed after years of being physically abused by a close male relative.

Rajaram said she got a call around 11.10 am saying her sister and niece had been killed.

Ramsaroop's older child, an eight-year-old boy, was at a nearby primary school at the time of the attack. Rajaram said the school was locked down after administrators received word that the alleged attacker was on his way to take the boy out of classes.

Police arrested the man before he got to the school.

This is a developing story and will be updated.