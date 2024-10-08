South Oropouche woman, 64, loses fingertips in chopping attack

POLICE are investigating an attack after which a South Oropouche woman was hospitalised after being chopped several times outside her home on the evening of October 7.

Police said the 64-year-old woman was sitting on a chair outside her Berridge Trace apartment on October 7 when, around 6 pm, a car belonging to a man she knew pulled up.

Two masked men armed with cutlasses got out and chopped her several times.

The woman was left with wounds to her head, right knee and two of her fingertips were severed.

The men then got back into the car, which drove off.

The victim was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by ambulance. Doctors told police up to the evening of October 7 she was in a stable condition.