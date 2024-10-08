Police seize $1.6m in marijuana in Tobago

Marijuana seized by police in Tobago. - Photo courtesy TTPS

APPROXIMATELY $1.6 million in marijuana was found by police in a car in Crown Point, Tobago on October 7.

In a media release on October 8, police said an intelligence-led operation, starting at 9 pm, was carried out by officers from the Guard and Emergency Branch, Inter-Agency Task Force, and Canine Unit.

Acting on a tip, police went to Pigeon Point Road, where they saw a white Nissan Tiida parked in a poorly lit area along the beachfront.

The vehicle was searched, with the assistance of the Canine Unit, leading to the discovery of a multi-coloured crocus bag containing 48 rectangular packages wrapped in brown plastic, as well as a red bag containing seven black rectangular packages, all of which contained cannabis.

The packages weighed a total of 29.7 kg. They were subsequently seized and taken to the Crown Point police station.

This operation was led by ACP Subero, Snr Supt Elie, Snr Supt Maharaj and Snr Supt Montrichard.