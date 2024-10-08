One Kungebeharry kidnap suspect released

Used-car dealer Sachel Kungebeharry who was kidnapped on September 25, in Cunupia. -

AT least one of the suspects in the kidnapping for ransom and murder of Central used-car dealer Sachel Kungebeharry has been released.

His release comes after attorney Kirk Cumberbatch filed an application for a writ of habeas corpus on his behalf on October 6.

He was one of three people – two of whom were said to be police officers – arrested in connection with Kungebeharry’s abduction and murder.

Newsday understands the police said in a statement the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution advised on October 7 at 10.30 pm they should release Cumberbatch’s client.

DCP Suzette Martin confirmed the suspect’s release in a phone interview on October 8.

Asked for an update on the other two suspects, she said officers were at the Office of the DPP for instructions, and promised to give an update later in the day.

Justice Betsy Ann Lambert-Peterson heard the habeas corpus application on October 7 and 8.

In the application, Cumberbatch said his client was arrested on October 1 and was being kept at a police station in north Trinidad.

He also said his client had been interviewed three times since his arrest. A pre-action protocol letter was also sent to the police's legal department on October 5, complaining of his client's continued detention without a charge being laid. Cumberbatch said it was unlawful to detain someone on pending further inquiries without reasonable and probable cause.

"The applicant, to date, is still being detained on the basis of pending enquiries. The law relative to the detention of a suspect is guided by common law which suggests that a suspect(s) may be detained for approximately 48 hours.

"The applicant's continued detention by the Commissioner of Police is illegal and unlawful and it would be unjust and oppressive to continue to detain him as he has been in custody for four days without charge," the application said.

Kungebeharry, 32, of Pierre Road, Felicity was kidnapped on September 25, after a marked police car intercepted the car he was in at Endeavour Road Extension, Chaguanas. Kungebeharry was taken away by two men dressed in what appeared to be police tactical uniforms, and a ransom demand was later made for his safe release.

On September 29, the family paid $500,000, but he was not released.

The police car used in the kidnapping was seized from the Caroni Police Station on October 1, police said.

On October 3, they found Kungebeharry's body in the Longdenville district.

In a release late on October 4, CoP Erla Harewood-Christopher said police officers who commit criminal acts will be booted out of the service and face the full brunt of the law. She said such incidents "threaten to erode the public's trust" in the police service.