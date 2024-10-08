Fulfilling your purpose

-

Part 1

THE LATE Myles Monroe once said, “The greatest tragedy in life is not death, but a life without a purpose.” Purpose gives life meaning and significance. It can determine the value that one can add to the society. Education plays a critical role in helping citizens define their purpose through the realisation of their maximum potential and the enlargement of their choices.

However, it is devastating to a society when people, especially leaders, assume positions and not walk in the purpose of it. Assuming an official position and not living up to its true responsibility diminishes the capacity of the society to bring human potential to life. This is especially so in the education system where people accept jobs without truly assuming the concurrent responsibilities that accompany it.

The education sector is charged with producing fitting citizens for our country. Unlike the Choluteca Bridge of Honduras, the sector has to be more than sturdy; it has to be relevant, evolving with the changing times as the global environment develops. The minister and all employees in the sector, all the way through to the cleaners, must understand their purpose and the significance of same.

If we are discomforted by crime in our society, and if we are honest, we must examine the system that these "criminals" are emanating from. A logical conclusion is that there are loopholes within the sector that are causing undesirable and extremely costly outcomes.

The crime/criminality we abhor and lament is thus an unintended outcome of a dysfunctional system that cries out for urgent redress on all fronts, beginning with assumption of personal responsibility on the part of all involved.

Minister/secretary or politician

Is it realistic to separate the two portfolios? At all general elections, citizens go to the polls to vote for their preferred politicians. Some of these politicians present themselves as having great vision and leadership/managerial qualities with catchy platform speeches. Promises are the order of the day.

They pull all the tricks out of their hats to convince the electorate that they are best suited and qualified for the job, urging citizens to repose faith, trust and confidence in them to improve the quality of life for all. Master plans and strategic direction are also presented in their manifestos for the consideration of all.

After elected, these politicians take off their political party jerseys and put on their ministerial suits, taking up their new portfolios. The citizens wait with excitement as anticipation was built throughout the campaign that better governance is on the horizon.

However, it seldom takes long for reality to step in as the new ministers now realise what they can and cannot do. Personal agendas that were carefully concealed during the campaign now begin the take precedence as the corridors of power proves too tempting to resist manipulation for personal gain.

In education, given its human development paradigm, there is no room for gaslighting and deception. It is no longer about being politically correct for personal preservation. The responsibility is indeed great and requires great honesty, diligence, transparency and foresight.

Such a person must walk fully in the sacred purpose entrusted upon them. There is definitely no room for mistakes; the stakes are too high. Whether a minister or a politician, if separable, the responsibilities require a powerful and altruistic leader who has his/her country at heart.

Ministry/division officials

Referred to as the engine room at the administrative level, the officers operating in various administrative arms are key functionaries for the governance of the sector. They translate intent/policy into action. The minister depends on these public servants to be diligent and purposeful in the execution of their specified duties.

The teachers, who are represented by their files on the desks of these public officers, also are dependent on them to execute their duties and responsibilities. The importance of due diligence can never be overstated. The self-awareness of knowing that if I fail in the execution of my duties it can have negative impacts on the capacity of others to perform theirs, cannot be overstated.

Should these officers take their duties just as a job that pays them a salary? Every misplaced file, every file that is neglected, every incomplete task that languishes for years, have compounded negative effects on the minister’s objectives and on the teachers who are expected to function efficiently in the other engine room. But such people must also be given the tools, resources, respect and support to conduct their critical functions. Accountability rests in this premise.

Part 2 next week