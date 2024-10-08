Clean St James amphitheatre

People participate in Hosay festivities in St James. - File photo by Mark Lyndersay - Mark Lyndersay

THE EDITOR: As a concerned citizen of St James I am disappointed with the rundown state of the amphitheatre on the Western Main Road, right next to the police station.

The condition of the amphitheatre has left me wondering if the members of the St James Working Council are not ashamed of its deplorable state.

The country recently celebrated its 62nd independence anniversary and 48th anniversary as a republic, yet no effort was made to clean this location and decorate it in our national colours. What a shame!

So, I am pleading with the relevant council to please address this situation.

KEVIN LA ROCHE

via e-mail