Cashier's husband shot in Siparia gas station robbery

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A Palo Seco man was shot during a robbery at a Siparia gas station on the night of October 7.

Police said the incident occurred around 9.30 pm at an NP Quick Shoppe along the SS Erin Road in Siparia while the cashier was closing up.

The 39-year-old Palo Seco cashier told officers her husband was waiting for her in their Nissan Wingroad while she closed up. She said she went outside to put her handbag and water bottle in the car.

But while she was returning to the Quick Shoppe around 9.35 pm, a masked man approached her from behind, grabbed the cashbooks out of her hand and demanded a bag of money. She said she managed to run inside and the security guard locked the door behind her.

Leaving without any cash, the assailant walked towards the cashier's husband's vehicle and shot at him several times. He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. where he was in a stable condition.

Police are continuing enquiries.