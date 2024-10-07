You are wrong about ex-cops, Gary Griffith

Gary Griffith - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Open letter to former police commissioner Gary Griffith.

I am moved to say a few words in relation to what you have said about our former acting commissioners of police, James Philbert and Stephen Williams. You always speak about what you did and what you achieved. So it therefore means you have judged yourself from day one and that is how it ought to be.

If you were a police officer you would have known the very massive contribution, commitment and patriotism displayed by commissioner Philbert and commissioner Williams, both of whom worked their way upwards in the police service from the rank of constable.

Police officers who have worked with Philbert know that he is a "work jumbie," and he knows how to motivate others to do the same. Philbert spent many nights on the very cold shoreline among sandflies waiting to apprehend criminals coming ashore with illegal items. He would also lie in muddy waters and wet grass, while others were comfortable at their homes asleep, waiting to apprehend criminals or observing people or an establishment in search of evidence to secure convictions in the court.

Many times Philbert would have left Port of Spain after working all day and sometimes all night, driving himself to his home in Point Fortin. Several officers would take turns to call him on the phone and speak with him just to keep him awake on the road.

Many times he would have parked his vehicle at the side of the highway and taken a five-minute sleep, and the next day or later that very same day he would be back on the job going at it again. He knows how to motivate people to get to work and then there is his interviewing skills. He is a champion at that.

He got many suspects to break, cry and confess their involvement in whatever crime was being investigated, and such was done by words only, never by force, threats or promises.

So, I don't know how he can be described by you as having two speeds, "dead slow and stop." That's a big lie and I believe that even if one dislikes someone or don't appreciate the goodness done by another person, one should be fair in one’s thoughts, words and actions towards such a person.

My very good friend Inspector Mark Hernandez worked very closely with Philbert for quite a number of years. GG, you know Mark well because he was the head of SORT when you spent three years in the police service as commissioner. Mark was also recommended to be one of your deputy commissioner. Maybe you can speak with him to find out the type of police officer Philbert was.

Relative to Williams, he probably still has the record for obtaining the most convictions as a police court prosecutor. Williams, if not obligated to have a state attorney prosecute in a matter, would prosecute the matter himself, regardless of who the defence attorney was, even though he was not at that time a trained and qualified attorney. Defence attorneys were very fearful of him.

He knows how to motivate others and is an excellent administrator. He gives everyone a hearing and he dedicated all his energies to the upliftment of the TT Police Service (TTPS).

For many years Williams, Wayne Hayde, Thomas Cunningham and many other officers dedicated their off-duty hours – including weekends – to lecture to several officers of varying ranks to prepare them to be successful in the police promotion examinations.

Philbert and Williams certainly made huge contributions to the upliftment of the service. They are now retired and never one day have publicly bad-mouthed any officer or the police service as a whole. That is why up to this day retired and active officers have great respect for both of them and the national award which were bestowed upon each is well deserved.

Philbert and Williams, congratulations for a job well done. You both, along with several other officers, contributed to the upliftment of the police service.

GG, there are some members of the public who support you and some of the things you have said made sense. However, I think you got it absolutely wrong this time with your comments on Philbert and Williams.

Anyone who only spent three years in the police service will not be in a position to properly and truly assess the officers and the institution as the period is way too short. I therefore invite you to rethink your comments on those gentlemen and withdraw them, please.

Let me also take this opportunity to wish your very beautiful wife a very speedy recovery and to return to her normal way of life very soon.

LINDSAY WHEELER

retired police inspector