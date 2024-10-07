Ramsey-Moore returns as Pan Trinbago boss

Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Beverly Ramsey-Moore was re-elected president of Pan Trinbago during an election of the central executive officers at Mucurapo Secondary School in St James on October 6.

Ramsey-Moore secured 225 votes to reclaim the presidency.

Outgoing trustee Terry Bernard was elected vice president with 223 votes. Denise LJ Hernandez was elected secretary with 229 votes and Ingrid Weekes was elected assistant secretary with 233 votes.

Candice Andrews-Burmant is education officer, winning the seat with 234 votes. Lauren Pierre was re-elected treasurer, earning 241 votes.

Newsday tried to reach Ramsey-Moore by phone, but calls went unanswered.