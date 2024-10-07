ACES academy tops All Dance International Competition

ACES Dance Academy dancers pose with their four first-place trophies at El Hotel Panama in Panama City. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

In its first-ever venture into an international competition, ACES Dance Academy won first place in all four of its performances at the All Dance International Competition held in Panama.

This was a defining moment in the academy’s decade-long journey and showcasing the talent nurtured under its roof.

All Dance International has a presence on five continents. It is the creator and organiser of the All Dance World Championship in the United States and a founding member of the Bureau of Industry of World Dance.

ACES Dance Academy, founded by Akeisha Byng-Danzell and her husband, Christopher Danzell, in 2014, has grown from humble beginnings into a dance powerhouse.

Speaking about the creation of the academy at 21 Stone Street, Port of Spain, Byng-Danzell shared her deep-rooted passion for dance and how it evolved into a lifelong dream.

“My mother registered me in Linda Pollard Lake Danse Assemble when I was eight years old, and by 16, I knew I wanted to own my own dance school. Dancing became a space where I could create, express, or release how I felt. It was my safe space to grow and discover things I never thought I could do.”

Years later, after teaching at the same academy, Byng-Danzell was married with a young family but still hesitant to pursue her dream. “I was scared to start it. My husband, Chris, was the driving force behind making it a reality. He pushed and encouraged me, and finally, on September 1, 2014, it happened.”

The academy’s name was crafted with family at its core.

“My mother owns her own sewing business, which was named after her children. I liked that idea, so we played around with the beginning letters of our (family) names and came up with ACES – Akeisha, Chris, (and children) Ethan, and Sahara. When my youngest, Celeste, came along two years later, she and Chris shared the ‘C’.”

When the school started there were only two classes, adult beginners – which consisted of three dancers, and a primary class which had two dancers. At that time, Byng-Danzell only offered modern dance as that is what she was formally trained in.

“Today we have over 50 dancers and seven classes, which includes ballet and pointe classes. I am also excited to say that we will be soon adding folk and hip-hop to our faculty. I am also an associate teacher under the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing which is based in London, England. This degree allows me to train my dancers to do dance examinations that we participate in on an annual basis.”

On this year’s success in the competition which was held on September 18-23 at the El Hotel Panama, Panama City, she said it stands out as a defining moment.

“It was nerve-wracking for me simply because putting yourself and your work out there to be critiqued can be terrifying…far less on an international stage. But the girls who were chosen to be on the team are hardworking and were ready to show what they can do. They trusted me to train and prepare them and I trusted them to go out and do what they learned to the best of their ability.”

The team performed in four modalities – lyrical jazz, contemporary jazz, ethnic dance, and open production – each securing the top prize.

The lyrical jazz piece, choreographed to Aurora’s Runaway, told a story of “despair and feeling lost while fighting to rediscover yourself,” while Hide and Seek by Imogen Heap was the backdrop for the contemporary jazz piece, an older routine from Byng-Danzell’s personal archive.

“I didn’t have a story behind that one but the movement married so well with the music.”

One of the standout performances was the ethnic piece, Colourful Rhythms, choreographed by ACES teacher Janeal James.

“It was vibrant, energetic, and truly represented Trinidad and Tobago,” said Byng-Danzell.

The open production, a collaboration with Xtreme Dance Academy, paid homage to West Side Story, blending hip-hop and modern dance.

Byng-Danzell emphasised how much this victory means to the academy and the country.

“Securing first place in all the modalities was a testament to the hard work and sacrifice that was put in. It was a great feat for us as a dance school and rewarding for us all in our own way. Those wins are great achievements I am very proud of, and it still feels somewhat surreal,” she said.

The team’s excellence was evident, as judges praised their clean movements, synchronisation, and emotional connection on stage.

Beyond the competition, ACES continues to focus on the growth and development of its students. The academy has a strong mission to not only teach dance but to instill discipline, teamwork, and self-expression in its students.

“Our goal is to create a healthy space for dancers to grow mentally, emotionally, and physically,” Byng-Danzell.

Looking ahead, ACES has no plans of slowing down. The academy is preparing for its grand tenth-anniversary show at Queen’s Hall, St Ann's, in November.

“The show will include many different dance styles. It will hopefully show our standard of dance and level of performance we have been working on as well as the professionalism we strive to hold,” Byng-Danzell shared.

Tickets are available at ACES Dance Academy and at Queen’s Hall box office.

This success in Panama has set the stage for what’s next for ACES as Byng-Danzell is already looking into forming junior and primary competitive teams. With plans to expand the academy’s offerings and to enter more international competitions, the owners are certain that ACES is on a path of continued growth and excellence.

For Byng-Danzell and her husband, the academy’s evolution is deeply personal.

“We’ve endured a lot to get here, and seeing where we started to where we are now is something we are incredibly proud of,” she said.

Despite challenges along the way, from financial hurdles to rebuilding after the pandemic, the academy has emerged stronger than ever.

Byng-Danzell is filled with gratitude for the journey and is thankful for the supporters.

“Thank you for believing in us and what we offer. Thank you for trusting us with your children and their growth and thank you for your continued, unwavering support! You all have helped in some way with the growth that has taken place in ACES Dance Academy. We feel very blessed to have this dance school and are very grateful for the journey we have travelled. Both positive and negative experiences have been for our betterment and we would not have it any other way.”