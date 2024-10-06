Woman found dead in abandoned house

Police car at Forensic Sciences Centre. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE BODY OF a 32-year-old woman was found in an abandoned house at Mc Donald Street in Curepe.

Her name is Alana Roopchand, of Bangladesh Village, St Joseph. Police believe she may have been sexually assaulted before she was stabbed to death.

Officers of the St Joseph Police station were on duty when they were alerted to the discovery at about 8.02am on Saturday. They arrived at the scene at 8.50am.

Police spoke to an informant who told them the body was spotted by passers-by. When they checked in the house they found Roopchand’s body on a mattress. She was partially nude – only wearing a bra and socks. She had a cloth over her face and a knife stuck in her neck.

Police also found men’s clothing at the scene – a dark coloured shirt, a pair of underwear and a cap – and an empty condom packet.

Police found out that around 6 am on Saturday the woman was seen in Curepe. People told police she was saying she was going to “handle a scene.”

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre to confirm the cause of her death. Swabs have also been taken to confirm the circumstances surrounding her death.