Stakeholders want details about five-star hotel in Buccoo

Patricia Turpin -

TOBAGO stakeholders say they are in the dark about the government’s plan to construct a five-star hotel in Buccoo in 2025.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the announcement during his $59 billion budget for fiscal 2024/2025 in the House of Representatives on September 30.

He said the project is one of the government’s strategies to boost economic development on the island.

Imbert added the hotel, which is to be constructed on the government owned Buccoo Estate, “is expected be on the scale of the previously proposed Sandals Hotel and if successful, it will bring tremendous economic benefit to the people of Tobago.”

Six years ago, the government was also accused of failing to provide details about Sandals Resorts International’s plan to construct a world class hotel on the same site being proposed for the five-star hotel – near to the Bon Accord Lagoon.

At that time, it said, the resort was expected to bring to the island 70,000 to 80,000 visitors, US$80 million a year and permanently employ 2,000 locals, including farmers and small entrepreneurs.

But environmentalists had expressed concern that the hotel was being constructed in the Bon Accord Lagoon, a Ramsar site.

The Ramsar Convention is an inter-governmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. It is named after the city of Ramsar in Iran, where the convention was signed in 1971.

In November 2018, the government made public a memorandum of understanding for the project that was signed on October 10, 2017, by Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe and Donna Delva on behalf of Sandals.

A month later, former environment secretary Kwesi Des Vignes said environmentalists should not have been concerned as the project “isn’t completely in the Bon Accord Lagoon and at Ramsar locations.”

On that occasion, Des Vignes also defended the Environmental Management Authority, saying it was very particular on process.

Nevertheless, the project continued to face objection in several quarters and on January 15, 2019, Sandals pulled out of the arrangement, citing negative publicity, largely from environmentalists and other stakeholders.

Responding to the government’s announcement of a new hotel in Buccoo, outspoken environmental conservationist Pat Turpin said she did not hear anything about the initiative and has not seen the plan for the development.

“I have not seen the plans,” she told Newsday via WhatsApp on October 4.

“But if it is the site originally intended for Sandals and anywhere close to the lagoon and reefs, I will have concerns. But I need more information.”

On Imbert’s boast that the hotel will boost tourism, Turpin said, “They always say it is going to benefit tourism.”

Environment Tobago president Bertrand Bhikarry regarded the plan as a “workaround to an older idea (Sandals), except this time it’s a bigger burden to the taxpayer.”

He argued government owned hotels have a poor record of profitability. Bhikarry gave no further comment.

Innovative Democratic Alliance political leader Dr Denise Tsoiafatt Angus said she only learnt about the plan for the new hotel during the budget.

“Has there been any consultation with the people of Tobago?” she asked on the Tobago Updates morning show on October 2.

“We (Tobagonians) continue to be neglected, disregarded and disrespected. You just coming and tell us we putting that there inno. And you are talking about the government-owned facility.

“All of the lands were vested in the THA. How the government get back those lands, putting up a special purpose company that lands were sent back to them in a certain way?”

Tsoiafatt Angus said a new hotel in Tobago may not be the most prudent decision.

“A five-star hotel where people come for three or four days, I don’t know if the government has really done the statistical evaluation and studies across the Caribbean in terms of how much tourism really contributes to the GDPs (Gross Domestic Products) in the different countries through sand, sea and sun tourism.

“What we need to start thinking about is a long stay tourism programme that would far more benefit the supermarkets, the people, the taxi drivers, persons around because you are bringing more people to live in Tobago for six months. We need to use that tagline that says, ‘Come live with me and come see me.’ They are two different things and we need to turn it into the positive. Don’t just come see me, come live with me for the experience.”

She said she knows of people who moved to Bali from the US to live for six months.

“So the first thing we need to do is boost our internet service so that when you are offering that to people they can actually come and stay. You also need to negotiate with the government such that when people are coming in, they will give them at least a minimum of six months, if not more so that they can stay and work on the island.

“This is about having people actually live here. They will have to go to the markets. they will have to go to the supermarkets. They will have to interact with the people.”

Tourism secretary Tashia Burris said she welcomes any development aimed at boosting the tourism sector. But she said the government should have thrashed out the idea of a new hotel with the THA and people of Tobago.

She told Newsday the THA has responsibility, under the fifth schedule, for matters related to tourism “and such intended developments should by right come to the attention of the THA firstly.”

Calling for a collaborative approach “rather than something that can seem high-handed,” Burris suggested the government and THA should be “crafting a joint strategy to position the tourism sector for growth on both islands.”

She said that strategy should not just be limited to focus on tourism infrastructure development.

Burris said she looked forward to hearing the rationale for the decision in the budget debate.

Tobago Chamber of Industry & Commerce president Curtis Williams welcomed the initiative, saying a five-star hotel in Buccoo would attract more affluent tourists and boost the island’s tourism sector, “which has traditionally lagged behind its potential.”

He said it could also help diversify the local economy, which relies heavily on seasonal tourism.

“This may bring in foreign investment, create jobs and stimulate various other sectors, including hospitality, transport and local businesses,” he told Newsday.

Williams added the construction and operation of a high-end hotel could provide much needed employment for locals, both in the short term (construction phase) and long term (hospitality and service industry).

“This could help curb unemployment and provide career growth opportunities in the tourism and hospitality sectors.”

He said, however, while the project could bring economic benefits and elevate Tobago’s tourism profile, it must be managed carefully to balance development with sustainability and the preservation of local culture and the environment.

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association vice-president Maria Yip John said additional room stock will be welcomed in Tobago, particularly if it is of a high standard.

But she, too, said the environment must not be compromised.

“We expect that any development taking place would be after all prerequisite approvals are sought, particularly EMA to ensure that environmentally sensitive areas are not adversely affected,” she said.

Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell expects there will be fallout from the announcement.

“Am I fearful that those with agendas in opposition to Tobago’s development would embark upon a platform of untruths and misinformation to attempt to derail the project?” he asked in a WhatsApp response to Newsday.

“I’m not fearful but I expect that they will continue to embark to pursue their agenda against the development of Tobago.”

Mitchell said there are clear environmental guidelines for properties earmarked for development.

“Before an ounce of dirt is disturbed for the development of that property, the town and country approval requires that the developer make application to the Environmental Management Agency for a certificate of environmental clearance which involves consultations and the completion of an environmental impact assessment.”

He continued, “In other words, the agency in law charged with the management and protection of the environment must be satisfied that the development is in accordance with best practice and legal provisions.

“So for persons in opposition to charge that the development will be detrimental or inharmonious with the environment before the environmental experts look at an actual development plan is disingenuous at best and dishonest and false at worst.

“There are government agencies whose mandate is to ensure that these developments are in compliance with our laws and best practice.”

Alluding to the proposed hotel, Mitchell said Imbert “expressed the intention to go back out locally and internationally for hoteliers to express an interest and a proposal for the operation and/or construction of a five-star hotel at the site.”

He believes it is absolutely necessary for the tourism sector in Tobago “that we have such an anchor accommodation property to significantly increase the demand to the island and to unlock greater economic potential and returns for the people of Tobago and its tourism stakeholders.”

Mitchell said many Tobagonian families will benefit from the hotel by way of tour operators, restaurants, bars, cultural practitioners and taxi and maxi drivers.

“So along with the Marriot-brand hotel, it will improve incredibly the island’s tourism potential and its competitive edge.”

A $500 million Marriot-brand hotel and property development is also being planned for Rocky Point on the western side of Grafton Road and south of Pleasant Prospect.

The project, which has already received the THA’s blessing, is being undertaken by Superior Hotels Ltd. It is expected to comprise 200 rooms, 28 duplex residences, 11 single-family villas and 12 fully outfitted townhouses.

In August, the company offered Tobagonians shares in the project.

The project’s developer John Aboud said as the project draws closer and the figures are finalised, Tobagonians will know the value of the shares.

Williams, who regarded the share offer as a progressive move, said many people will benefit from the Rocky Point hotel, especially with the coming on stream of the upgraded ANR Robinson Airport which is expected to be completed in early 2025.

He predicted the airport will lead to increased airlift, more tourists and greater occupancy at hotels and guesthouses.