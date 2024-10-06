Caribbean entertainers visit Japan for carnival: Take more pride in our culture

Patrons of Soca In Japan enjoy a tour of Asakusa Senso-ji Buddhist Temple and shopping street in Tokyo. Members of the tour were able to dress in kimonos during the tour. The kimono is a traditional Japanese garment and the national dress of Japan. - Photo courtesy SIJ

CARIBBEAN entertainers visiting Japan for another year of the week-long Soca in Japan (SIJ) festivities are calling on the region to take more pride in Caribbean culture. Headlining this year's line-up of performers and DJs was Vincentian soca star Johnny “Problem Child” Fontainne who expressed his pride in seeing first-hand, the influence of soca music in a non-Caribbean space. Other Caribbean artistes, including TT producer Keshav Chandradath Singh and TT-born, New York-based Jelani (DJ Jel) Roberts. The artistes spoke to Newsday about their experience in Japan, the potential of the SIJ initiative in the future and what more can be done to promote Caribbean culture outside of the region.

The annual SIJ experience, held this year from September 19-23, included Japan Soca Weekend (JSW), a six-day tour and events package where attendees enjoyed attractions in and around Tokyo, Japan’s capital prefecture, during the day and Caribbean-themed events at night. The festivities culminated in Japan Caribbean Carnival (JCC), a Caribbean-style parade in Saitama Prefecture on September 23.

When asked how the Caribbean can continue to promote its culture in other countries, Problem Child hastily responded, “Oh, that’s easy. We need to take a bit more pride in our culture.”

He said, more unity is needed in the Caribbean, rather than focusing on talent coming out of certain countries.

“There is talent everywhere. If you are from another island and somebody discovers soca through you, they might be introduced to my music.”

He said being a part of SIJ was a great experience as the concept combined his love for travel and performing.

Speaking to Newsday three days into his trip, he had already explored a bit of the city and was excited to experience more of the culture in the remaining days of the tour.

“I’m here for the whole experience. I’m an open book. Whatever comes my way, I’m trying to see as much as I can.”

He said before his invitation to be a part of the tour this year, he had only heard about SIJ in passing.

“Life is such a blur for me because I have heard of it but in travelling and creating music, I did not have time to really have an opinion.”

He said, now that he has experienced it for himself, he looks forward to spreading the word.

“I think it’s a splendid idea. Having soca anywhere, especially in places where it is not so culturally sound, in addition to travelling, is great for anyone. People always say, if you don’t like to read the next best thing is travel. You learn so much more.”

The Vincy soca star said he was pleasantly surprised by the reception of Caribbean culture in Japan and was impressed by how much of the music they were familiar with.

“What I’ve noticed is that songs that may not be mainstream in North America and the Caribbean, get so much more love here and I always say that there are so many other songs that need to be highlighted and given a chance. Being on this side (of the world) and seeing the songs that people (in Japan) gravitate to, it’s not always the obvious hits and that’s something to appreciate.”

Commenting on the success of his hit song Holiday, a favourite for local soca DJs in Japan since its release in 2023, Problem Child said he is proud of its success. “What’s amazing is how the song came about. I always had it in my mind to do a song called Me Day (a day for me) but, I thought it would have taken too much explanation. However, everyone knows what a holiday is. I have a lot of ideas floating around in my head. I don’t ask for production. When the (music) comes to me, I will know. I got the beat and I went to the studio and 15 minutes later, the song was finished. To see that it’s doing this much is what is amazing to me.” He said in addition to other upcoming projects in preparation for Vincy Mas and TT Carnival next year, he will continue to promote the song as he believes it has the potential to go further.

“I see that people have gravitated to it, even those who aren’t into soca culture. Even if they don’t know anything else, they know that one.”

Problem Child said coming to Japan was a memorable experience for him.

“I love the culture here. I love how clean Tokyo is. I love how mannerly and polite the people are. It’s very warming to experience that.”

Travelling with the group, to the amusement of the other passengers on the tour bus, he enjoyed visits to Asakusa Sensōji – a popular Buddhist temple and shopping street in Tokyo – and a sumo wrestling event. He also did some exploring on his own, including trips to teamLab Planets modern art museum and a few restaurants in the city.

“I’ve only ever seen sumo on TV, so that was something new for me. The food here is immaculate. I have not had anything that I did not like.” He said, during a visit to Sense, a popular fine-dining Chinese restaurant in Tokyo, he was not only impressed with the food but the service of the attendant who took the time to explain the history of each of the dishes they enjoyed.

On the concept of soca tourism, he said SIJ has the potential to grow as long as the team continues to market it.

“More awareness needs to be brought to it…There are a lot of Caribbean people who travel (and) a lot of them travel for the sake of soca music. When those people become more aware, it will obviously grow. I know about it (now) but I haven’t heard a lot of people talking about it. Now that I’m here, I’ll bring awareness to it. So many people who know that I’m here are already (saying) they want to come to Japan.”

He said the opportunity to travel, coupled with the added energy of soca music, will draw many more islanders who want to be part of this kind of experience.

“I can see (SIJ) going far as long as they don’t give up.”

Government support needed

Performing in Japan for a second year, Couva-born DJ Jel expressed his excitement about SIJ and other initiatives that promote soca music outside of the Caribbean.

“I think (SIJ) is a great initiative,” he told Newsday.

“It links the Caribbean diaspora living and working in Japan back to their roots. There are (people) here that may not be able to go home to play mas due to work or lack of available flights. SIJ also introduces soca music to a new audience.”

He said although popular soca stars like Nailah Blackman and Mical Teja and others have toured Japan, it is still an untapped market.

“There are Japanese citizens who come to TT for Carnival annually and also participate in panorama, mas and other traditional elements of our Carnival. (SIJ) provides a unique opportunity for us to export our culture and I think it’s something that the Ministries of Trade and Tourism should explore.”

He said the Japanese appreciate Caribbean culture and love soca music and dancehall.

“I would say reggae and dancehall is more widely received, based on what I’ve been hearing in clubs and lounges.”

He said to continue to move Caribbean culture beyond the reaches of the region, artistes need to be supported and sent to penetrate new, potential markets.

“The thing with Carnival is we continue to market to the same audiences within the diaspora, but to see real growth, we need to target people in new markets.”

He said, given the fact that many people outside of the Caribbean listen to and stream soca music, it won’t be difficult to appeal to them, adding SIJ has the potential to keep growing, if it is marketed properly and to the right consumers. He said the experience offered is different to what most islanders may be used to when they think of a typical soca experience, as SIJ is also about being immersed in a different culture.

“What I think the SIJ team needs to do is market to Japanese people who love to party year-round and are looking for new experiences.”

Soca in Japan has already announced its 2025 tour dates on its social media platforms and is expected to return on September 18-24, 2025.