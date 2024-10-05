Our youngest need help too

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concern about the apparent disregard for the mental health of young children under the age of ten by the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services.

It is disheartening to witness in my own community a growing number of children grappling with significant mental health challenges, yet their needs seem to be overlooked or undervalued.

Mental health issues in children can have a profound and lasting impact on their development, education and overall well-being. If left untreated these issues can lead to more severe problems in adulthood.

It is imperative that the ministry prioritises the mental health of our youngest citizens and provides the necessary resources, support and interventions to address their needs.

I urge the ministry to take immediate action to develop comprehensive mental health programmes and services specifically tailored to young children. These may include increased funding for mental health professionals, early intervention initiatives, partnerships with schools, and, most of all, approaching people and communities.

By investing in the mental health of our children, we are investing in a healthier and more prosperous future for our society.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail