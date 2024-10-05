Guyana to host 2025 CPL final, Barbados gets 2026

Players of Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrate the wicket of Kadeem Alleyne of Barbados Royals during the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League semi final against Barbados Royals at Providence Stadium on October 4, 2024 in Georgetown, Guyana. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

THE Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs and finals will be hosted in Guyana in 2025 and Barbados in 2026.

CPL has agreed to a one-year deal for the finals to be held in Guyana in 2025. Next year will be the fourth straight year the playoffs and final will be staged in Guyana.

For 2026, the finals will be held at the iconic Kensington Oval in Barbados for the first time.

The announcement was made during the innings break of qualifier two between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals at the Guyana National Stadium on October 4.

In a pre-recorded video shown on TV, president of Guyana Irfaan Ali said, “I want to take this opportunity to wish Guyana Amazon Warriors all success on behalf of all Guyanese as we try to make it two (titles) in a row. To all the other teams we wish you well as we play together in unity. I am also very delighted to announce that Guyana will be hosting CPL 2025 finals.”

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley said, “I am so happy to say that the CPL finals 2026 will be in Bridgetown at Kensington Oval. As you prepare for the long march to Bridgetown let’s hope my own team, Barbados Royals, can take it to the finals this year. If we don’t we will catch you next year, and for sure we are going to catch you in Bridgetown in 2026.”

Mottley's hope of seeing Royals in the 2024 finals did not materialise as Amazon Warriors won qualifier two to advance to the final on October 6.

CPL’s CEO Pete Russell was elated that the venues for the next two finals have been confirmed. “Guyana and Barbados have been amazing partners for CPL over the last 12 years and it is really exciting to be able to announce that they will be hosts for the finals in 2025 and 2026 respectively. We would like to thank the governments of both Guyana and Barbados who have agreed to play host to the conclusion of CPL.”