Two killed in Matelot in three weeks

POLICE are investigating the murder of a Matelot man,who was shot dead minutes after leaving home to go to a nearby shop.

Quacey Francois, 41, was watching television with his family around 6.25 pm on October 3 when his son returned from the shop and gave him some money.

Francois then got up and left home to go to the shop himself.

Shortly afterwards, his family heard gunshots nearby and after a few minutes, decided to investigate.

As they left their house, they saw Francois lying on the ground about 100 metres away, bleeding from his head and feet.

The district medical officer pronounced Francois dead and ordered his body removed pending a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Police secured the area and found three live rounds of 5.56 ammo and seven spent 5.56 shells.

Francois was the second person to be killed in the usually peaceful area in three weeks.

Dwayne “Bling Dog” Marshall, 34, of Cemetery Street, Matelot, was found dead below a precipice near his house on September 19.

Marshall’s mother was awoken by three gunshots around 4 am but went back to sleep.

Three hours later, while she was at work, her two other sons found Marshall’s body lying at the bottom of the 35-foot precipice near Cemetery Street.

Police found one live 5.56 round, the same calibre of round used to kill Francois on October 3.