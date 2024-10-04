Tribute to a true gentleman

THE EDITOR: I am truly saddened to learn of the passing of former mayor of the City of Port of Spain Ethelbert “Telly” Paul, whom I had the honour and privilege to have served under when I was first elected to the Port of Spain City Council as the councillor for the electoral district of St James East in the 1992 local government elections. I retired in 2010.

"Telly,” as he was affectionately called, was very affable, kind and considerate, a true gentleman and father figure, a dynamic leader. He was business-oriented in his approach. He was always mindful that his three years in office would come and go as day changes into night, and one would often hear him say that he was a man in a hurry to get things done.

That he certainly accomplished without question.

He was a trailblazer, a man of action and determination, always energetic, enthusiastic and versatile in the performance of his duties, a true patriot to the core.

During his tenure he successfully led the city council in the relocation of the Drag Brothers, from Independence Square to its present location alongside the East Side Plaza, to make way for the new Independence Square Promenade, renamed the Brian Lara Promenade.

Paul also successfully led the council in the relocation of the Transport and Cleansing Department which for years occupied prime real estate on Damien Street, Woodbrook.

Its relocation to other corporation-owned lands at Mucurapo made way for the construction of One Woodbrook Place, thus securing under the public sector/private sector partnership arrangement a handsome premium and earning more rates and taxes for the corporation’s coffers, with the subsequent increase in the Port of Spain residential population.

Today, flooding in the city is still a perennial problem due to several irritants, among which is the indiscriminate dumping of garbage which goes down into the drainage system.

Under Paul’s watch, the innovative Cash for Trash project on an experimental basis was officially launched to minimise flooding while at the same time give the disadvantaged in particular an opportunity to earn money by bagging the trash, according to recyclable materials, and then delivering them to an assigned depot for collection by the Transport and Cleansing Department. The litter cart programme was eventually introduced as a more feasible idea.

Mayor Paul was often vociferous at committee meetings and was well versed in all areas of the various committees' operations as they relate to terms of reference. He was also instrumental in the refurbishment of the council chambers, where monthly statutory meetings are held to ratify council decisions, to what it is today.

This august chamber, which bears historical significance, is now named The Telly Paul Chambers in honour of his versatile and sterling contribution to the city of Port of Spain.

I extend my deepest condolences to his bereaved family, relatives and friends on his passing. He will be surely missed.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

RISHI LAKHAN

former deputy mayor