Transparent approach to national awards vital

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Some national awards recipients have sparked concerns regarding transparency, particularly when it appears that many awards were conferred upon party members.

This perception of favouritism raises legitimate questions about the criteria and processes behind the selection of recipients. Awards intended to honour exemplary service and contributions to society should reflect merit and inclusivity, not political affiliations.

When awards are predominantly given to individuals associated with a particular party, it can undermine public trust in the system. Citizens may feel that the recognition of achievements is not based on genuine accomplishments but rather on loyalty to the ruling party. Such practices can create a perception of corruption and bias in award processes, which is detrimental to national unity and morale.

To foster transparency and credibility, it is essential for the awarding bodies to implement clear and accessible criteria for nominations and selections. Publicising the guidelines and the rationale behind each award recipient can help demystify the process and build confidence among the populace.

Additionally, involving a diverse panel of judges from various sectors, including civil society and opposition parties, could enhance credibility. A transparent approach would ensure that awards truly celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to the community, regardless of their political affiliation.

Prioritising transparency in national awards not only restores faith in the system, but also promotes a more inclusive environment where all citizens feel valued for their contributions to society.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail