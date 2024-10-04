Relative: Santa Cruz shooting victims not dead

- File photo

A family member of one of two men shot in Santa Cruz on October 3 is denying reports the men were killed.

The men, known only by the names Carrington and Cocoa, were shot at around 8 pm while liming at a shop along La Canoa Road.

Reports on social media said both men were killed, however, a relative told Newsday this is not true and they are warded at hospital.

She said both men underwent emergency surgery last night and up till this morning were still alive.

The relative said Cocoa, though, remains in a critical condition, while Carrington was shot in his chest and leg and suffered a broken leg as a result of the shooting.