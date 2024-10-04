Port workers: We only want better conditions

Containers and cranes at the port of Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Port workers told Newsday on Friday that they only want better working conditions, days after they downed tools and walked out of the port of Port of Spain on Wednesday.

“Everyone in the country knows that port workers have been working short-handedly (sic) in dangerous environments with bad equipment and in a bad environment,” said former president of the daily paid branch of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) Wade Ambrose.

“We are an essential service. Everything comes through the port. Your cameras, your phones, even the money that the government needs to run the country comes through the port. Doctor’s equipment and medication, everything comes through the port. So, we are the gateway to the economy.

“So how can you have budget after budget and not treat with port workers in terms of their issues?”

Labelling years of neglect by the Government as disrespectful, Ambrose said port workers have been working tirelessly despite worsening conditions.

“We worked all through the pandemic with all the shortcomings that we were encountering at the time with no negotiations, health and safety issues, with lack of confirmation letters, no steady promotions and no concern for our job security.”

“On top of that, we have wage negotiations from since 2013 that have not been addressed by the government or any of the entities concerned.”

A crane operator at the port told Newsday workers have been waiting for their issues to be addressed for five years.

“All we are asking for is safe working conditions,” the operator said.

“Just look at the place. Every part of this place needs maintenance.”

He said cameras were installed in the areas where the male workers had to change their clothes. He said while the room was not intended for changing, it was the only room workers had.

“Due to developments over the years, the management put cameras in different areas to monitor for and combat illegal activity, but they need to deal with it in a more technical and respectable manner to citizens and individuals.”

On Wednesday, port workers in Port of Spain downed their tools and walked off the job, citing poor working conditions as their reason.

On Wednesday, reporters were shown videos of the toilet facilities being used by workers at the port. In the video, the toilets were missing seats. Several of them were also stained by what workers described as years of grime, dirt and no maintenance.

Shower stalls were also dirty and stained with limescale after years of neglect.