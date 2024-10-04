John Procope completes epic swim from Tobago to Trinidad

John Procope, right, celebrates after completing an arduous swim from Tobago to Trinidad.

If at first you don't succeed, try, and try again.

Fulfilling a dream he has had for roughly 20 years, Tobago-based open-water swimmer John Procope made good on his promise just after 10 pm on October 3 when he successfully completed the challenging inter-island swim from Tobago to Trinidad, reaching Sans Souci in Toco with an elated support crew.

Having previously attempted the feat in 2022 and 2023, Procope outlined his plans to Newsday for his "big swim" in a July 5 interview. At the time, the weather and sea conditions weren't favourable for Procope to make his historic journey

This time, fate and the weather conditions aligned for Procope. And drawing inspiration from an enslaved man, Sandy, in the 18th century, who escaped capture from Tobago by swimming to Trinidad, as well as veteran Raymond La Croix who completed the journey after at least 17 attempts, Procope finally had his swim with destiny.

Joined by dolphins and even a pilot fish in a swim which started after 8 pm on October 2, Procope's resilience and dedication paid off over 24 hours later.

"Yeah, we finally, reach. The beach right dey. It's rough and we can't get on the shoreline, but we're there. All of us are here," boat operator David McLean said, via a Facebook live stream. "I don't know if allyuh could see. Nah, they can't see," he said, panning the camera to the shore.

"Look houses right there. Look the crew."

With a bottle of water in his hand, and a towel around his neck, Procope thanked his crew for their efforts.

"Sans Souci, baby. Here what going on. The great swimmer was somebody else. I was happy enough to have a great team. So thank you very much everybody."

Procope never left the water since getting into it in Scarborough. He also did not hold his support boat for assistance while swimming, staying afloat, or resting in the water.

He was provided with an ample supply of drinking water, coconut water, Lucozade, Ensure and bananas – for potassium.

The last five miles of his brazen swim was streamed live on Facebook by a crew member, Michael Mclean. At one point, over 1,200 viewers were watching live.

Procope used a more relaxed freestyle technique to cover the majority of the distance while incorporating other swimming styles like breaststroke along the way.

With reporting by Johnathan Ramnanansingh

This story has been updated to include additional details. See the original story with the headline 'John Procope set to become first person to swim from Tobago to Trinidad' below.

FEARLESS open-water swimmer John Procope was expected to become the first man to successfully swim from Tobago to Trinidad in a single effort around 9.30pm on October 3.

Up to press time on October 3, Procope, 48, was still about three miles off his destination in Toco, Trinidad.

The resilient swimmer began his long inter-island journey from the port in Scarborough, Tobago, after 8pm on October 2.

He never left the water since getting into it, and, unlike other swimmers who have attempted the gruelling feat, Procope never once held on to or touched his support boats for assistance while swimming, staying afloat, or resting in the water.

He was expected to reach his destination in Toco, Trinidad, around 9.30pm on October 3 – an estimated total of over 25 hours.

Procope was provided with an ample supply of drinking water, coconut water, Lucozade, Ensure and bananas – for potassium – from the support boats.

The last five miles of his brazen swim was streamed live on Facebook by a crew member, Michael Mclean, aboard one of the support boats. At one point, over 1,200 viewers were watching live from TT across the globe.

Procope used a more relaxed freestyle technique to cover the majority of the distance while incorporating other swimming styles like breaststroke along the way.

After every 30-40 minutes of swimming, Procope stopped, took a rest while keeping afloat, and had a drink and revived himself.

At 5.03pm, he still had 4.5 miles to go, and at 6pm, 3.5 miles stood between him and his destination.

Mclean spoke to viewers and confirmed the team got good weather overnight and into October 3. Along the way, some dolphins joined Procope for a bit and even a pilot fish.

At 6.29pm, the live stream was cut for a while, resumed about half hour later, then was cut again at 7.42pm.

This was Procope’s third attempt to swim the channel between the two islands.

On September 17, 2022, the quartet of William Carr, Patrick Lee Loy, Roger Watts and Procope swam from Rocky Bay, Tobago en route to Grande Riviere, Trinidad.

They covered 60km in their ten-hour swim, but strong currents intervened.

In 2023, Procope tried a second time, this time, by himself. He started from Fort Granby with Carr, a swim coach with TT's Special Olympics team, alongside a 16-member support team.

Carr, who swam for 11 hours, said he came within seven nautical miles of Toco, but could not continue after being caught in the current of the Orinoco River.

In an earlier interview, Procope said he drew inspiration from the legend of an 18th-century enslaved man, Sandy, who escaped capture and made the swim, and Raymond La Croix, who tried it at least 17 times.