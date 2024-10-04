Better off than five years ago?

Ronald Reagan AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Ronald Reagan asked Americans when he decided to run for president in 1980, “Are you better off than you were four years ago?” This inspired people to rethink their choices.

I see a similar situation unfolding in TT where I think who we vote for in the next general election – the PNM, the UNC or one of the smaller political parties – would be crucial for the country.

Those who believe the PNM has done an excellent job during the past five years would probably vote for the PNM, and those who believe the PNM failed to govern successfully would probably vote for another party.

Reagan was not the incumbent, he was the Republican challenger who intended to defeat Jimmy Carter, the Democratic incumbent, by introducing a plan for reducing high inflation, high unemployment and low economic growth.

We are no different here. We are fed up with crime – murders, home invasions, extortion – high food prices, high unemployment, high inflation and very low economic growth.

I don’t think nor do I believe we are better off than five years ago, but this is not for me to say who people should vote for. However, I believe the people struggling to stay alive physically and economically would welcome a change in government.

I think that crime would take centre stage when answering are we better off than five years ago. We haven’t ended the year yet but the murder rate is around 469 and climbing rapidly while people can’t afford to buy food and fear to step outside their homes.

I think the political party that uses the slogan “Are you better off than five years ago?” will be the one most likely to win the election. But it must offer a solid plan to defeat crime.

JAY RAKHAR

New York