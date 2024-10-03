Where our politicians never drive

Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: One can always tell which roads our politicians never drive on.

In January, letter writer Linda Capildeo highlighted the atrocious state of the NP flyover.

Why is it necessary to have iron tracks across this and other flyovers? The Barataria flyover is the same.

These tracks damage our tyres, suspensions and shocks.

Sometime after her letter was published, the Ministry of Works or whoever is responsible slapped some tar across the iron tracks.

Well "tonerre," as the late John Agitation would have said.

It seems that the slappers of the tar wanted to compete with Mt Kilimanjaro, Mt Everest or El Cerro Del Aripo.

Now motorists have to dramatically slow down because their car will suddenly take on wings and become airborne.

The job was so terribly done that some places have mountainous tar and others have deep gashes from where the tar has melted away, while some have none at all.

I apologise for wasting the minister's time. No one really complains so that means we love it so.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope