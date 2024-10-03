Penal cousins gunned down

Police and curious members of the public look on as crime scene investigators process Mario Deleon's body at Dookie Street, Penal. Deleon and his cousin, Gerald Ancil Andy Felix were gunned down on October 2. - Photo by Rishard Khan

Two Penal cousins were gunned down on Wednesday evening.

Police were still gathering information when Newsday visited the scene at Dookie Street, Penal around 9.30 pm on October 2, but they were able to identify the victims as Mario Deleon of Bhupsingh Street and Gerald Ancil Andy Felix of Dookie Street.

Neighbours told Newsday around 7.30 pm, both men were standing outside Felix's home when a lone gunman approached and shot them before running away.

Felix was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility, where he died a short while later. Deleon died at the scene.

Crime scene investigators were still processing the scene up to 10 pm as dozens of curious onlookers gathered.

More on this as it develops.