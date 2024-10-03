NCC to host events at Miami carnival

Masqueraders have fun at Miami Carnival parade of bands. -

The National Carnival Commission (NCC) will bring a unique taste of TT's Carnival culture to its second annual NCC Stakeholder Meet and Greet event during the Miami-Broward carnival 2024.

Hailed as a success last year, the Meet and Greet on October 11, from 3 pm-5.30 pm, blends the flavour and a message of Carnival 2025 which takes place on March 3 and 4.

The Meet and Greet also provides a networking forum and facilitates discussion and information sharing about Trinidad and Tobago Carnival, a media release said.

The NCC hosts the event as part of an ongoing international campaign to promote Carnival and culture through outreach to the diaspora and encourage tourism for Carnival by giving a taste of what the "mother of all carnivals” has to offer, the release said.

On October 13, during the opening segment of the annual Parade of the Bands, the NCC will showcase a live-action theatrical exhibition, featuring traditional Carnival characters, the release said.

The NCC will have a booth on that day where it will showcase TT’s rich Carnival history and offer TT Carnival-branded merchandise for sale.

The NCC said it looks forward to strengthening relationships within the Miami-Broward communities, forging new bonds with a wider range of carnival stakeholders.

The commission thanked the Miami-Broward One Carnival Host Committee (MBOCHC) and Caribbean Airlines, as well as the people of TT and Miami for their ongoing support of Carnival culture and promotional efforts.

For more info: ncctt.org or NCC on Instagram and Facebook.