John Procope set to become first person to swim from Tobago to Trinidad

John Procope was set to become the first person to complete a Tobago to Trinidad swim on October 3, 2024. -

FEARLESS open water swimmer John Procope was expected to become the first man to successfully swim from Tobago to Trinidad in a single effort around 9.30pm on October 3.

Up to press time on October 3, Procope, 48, was still about three miles off his destination in Toco, Trinidad.

The resilient swimmer began his long inter-island journey from the port in Scarborough, Tobago, after 8pm on October 2.

He never left the water since his entry and unlike other swimmers who attempted the gruelling feat, Procope never once held on to or touched his support boats for assistance while swimming, staying afloat, or resting in the water.

He was expected to reach his destination in Toco, Trinidad, around 9.30pm on October 3 – an estimated total of over 25 hours.

Procope was, however, provided with an ample supply of drinking water, coconut water, Lucozade, Ensure and “bananas for potassium” from the support boats.

The last five miles of his brazen swim was streamed live on Facebook by a crew member, Michael Mclean, aboard one of the support boats. At one point, over 1,200 viewers were watching live from TT across the globe.

Procope used a more relaxed freestyle technique to cover the majority of the distance while incorporating other swimming styles like breaststroke along the way.

After every 30-40 minutes of swimming, Procope stopped, took a rest while keeping afloat and used that time to have a drink and revive himself.

At 5.03pm, he still had 4.5 miles to go, and 6pm, 3.5 miles stood between him and his destination.

Mclean spoke to viewers and confirmed they got good weather overnight and into October 3. Along the way, some dolphins joined Procope for a bit and even a pilot fish.

At 6.29pm, the live stream was cut for a while, resumed about half hour later, then was cut again at 7.42pm.

This was Procope’s third attempt to swim the channel between the two islands.

On September 17, 2022, the quartet of William Carr, Patrick Lee Loy, Roger Watts and Procope swam from Rocky Bay, Tobago en route to Grande Riviere, Trinidad.

They covered a distance of 60km in their ten-hour swim, but strong currents intervened and nature got the better of them.

In 2023, Procope attempted the swim a second time, this time, by himself. There, he started from Fort Granby in Tobago, with Carr, a swim coach with TT's Special Olympics team, alongside a 16-member support team.

Carr, who battled for 11 hours, said he came within seven nautical miles of Toco. However, he could not continue after being caught in the current flow of the Orinoco River.

In an earlier interview, Procope said he drew inspiration from the legend of an 18th-century slave who escaped capture and made the swim, and Raymond La Croix, who attempted the feat at least 17 times.