Imbert short on quality info

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert reads the 2024/2025 national budget in the Red House, Port of Spain on September 30. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Finance Minister Colm Imbert has a habit of presenting budgets over four and five hours long, and they are celebrated by PNM supporters as though the longer they are the better they are.

I get the feeling his budgets are deliberately made to last four-four hours. Why does a budget need to be so long?

Brian Kuei Tung's budget presentations were just under two and a half hours and everybody wanted to listen to what he had to say, which was meaningful.

Imbert spoke for over five hours and what he said was meaningless. He was long in length but short of quality information. Hopefully it was his last.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas