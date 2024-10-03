Gym-goers welcome tax breaks on sports equipment

Gym members are seen walking on the treadmill at a gym in South Trinidad. File photo by Vashti Singh

MINISTER of Finance Colm Imbert’s September 30 budget day announcement that sports equipment will be exempted from tax and duty from January 1, 2025, was embraced by some gym members in south Trinidad.

Imbert said the government will "exempt all sporting equipment from taxes and duty with the exception of clothing…and is expected to cost $20 million."

While he did not go into much detail on this, gym enthusiasts welcomed the removal of taxes and duties on items that could help them live better lifestyles.

Nick Maharaj, who trains at a gym in Penal four days a week, said it’s a step in the right direction towards helping citizens promote a healthier life.

"One of the most immediate benefits of eliminating taxes on gym equipment is the potential for increased access to fitness resources," he said after completing some leg press reps.

"When taxes are removed, gym equipment becomes more affordable for individuals and gyms. This affordability can encourage more citizens to invest in their health, whether through purchasing home gym equipment or by supporting local fitness centres."

Maharaj, 42, does not have gym equipment at home, but when the tax break comes into effect in three months, he is considering purchasing some barbells, according to the price, to put in some additional reps at home.

Cindy Marchan, a member of two gyms in San Fernando, agreed the tax removal might even inspire those "too shy" to come to the gym, to get their personal equipment and train at home.

Marchan, 27, said those who stay away from gyms because of the monthly cost and other issues can take their time, save money, purchase equipment and work out from the safety and comfort of their homes.

"Access to affordable gym equipment will encourage more people to exercise. It’s not just about having a gym membership; it’s about making fitness a part of daily life. It should motivate people to buy equipment for personal use at home," she said.

Marchan also saw long-term benefits from this initiative and believes the "local community as a whole could see a decline in healthcare costs related to preventable diseases, ultimately benefiting the nation’s economy."

Marchan’s training partner, Barry Saroop, who has only been working out for the past four months, said that removing taxes on gym equipment would make it more affordable for families, particularly those who want to get fit but struggle with costs.

"The tax removal could really change lives. For me, having quality equipment at home is essential. If taxes are removed, I could finally buy what I need to stay fit without breaking the bank," he said.

Imbert’s announcement also received positive feedback from local cycling president Rowena Williams and National Association of Athletics Administrations of TT (NAAATT) George Comissiong, who welcomed the tax and duty removal for their athletes.

However, both administrators agree that clothing could have also been considered since athlete uniforms are known to sometimes carry a hefty price.