Former Port of Spain mayor 'Telly' Paul called 'hard-working man of integrity'

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley leaves the funeral of former Port of Spain mayor, Ethelbert "Telly" Paul at Church of the Assumption, Marval on October 2. - Photo by Gabriel Williams

Mourners showed up in large numbers to bid farewell to former Port of Spain mayor Ethelbert "Telly" Fitzroy Paul, who died at 96 on September 24. The packed service was attended by the Prime Minister, Minister in the Ministry of National Security Keith Scotland, and Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne.

The service was held at the Church of the Assumption on Long Circular Road, Maraval, on October 2. Paul’s daughter, Justice Sandra Paul, delivered her father’s eulogy, speaking fondly of him, describing Paul as a warm-hearted, generous, loving, compassionate, fun-loving, hard-working man of integrity.

“He was the ultimate patriarch and father to his children,” Justice Paul began, reflecting on her father’s impact on her life. She spoke of his professional career, highlighting how he received “the greatest honour of his life when he was elected the 37th mayor of PoS.

His term in office lasted from 1992-96 and she described it as “the most gratifying of his career,” saying it provided him with the opportunity to serve the public and give back.

In recognition of his contributions, the City of Port of Spain honoured Paul in 2022 by naming its council chamber the Ethelbert Teleport Chamber.

She described her father as fun-loving with a self-deprecating sense of humour. Justice Paul said he often joked he preferred the company of younger people, as older folks only talked about death and dying.

"Daddy had a youthful spirit and cherished his time with his Saturday boys, who energised him. He also greatly enjoyed regular Friday luncheons with long-time friends."

She called said family breakfasts were a daily ritual and fondly recalled his special power drink of raw eggs, orange juice, and a touch of brandy, saying it was a ritual that lasted into their secondary school years.

“I am here today to tell the tale, so obviously, it must have had the benefits he extolled.”

She called his culinary skills noteworthy, saying every Sunday he prepared a breakfast of boiled cassava, black pudding and eggs, priding himself on being "the best roast bake maker ever."

She said the meals served as opportunities for him to share his wisdom on hard work, self-sufficiency and the importance of choosing friends wisely.

“He would hold up one hand and count off the letters J E S U S as the best friend worth having.”

She said as she and her siblings grew older, their Sunday lectures evolved into talks and eventually into two-way dialogues.

"When grandchildren arrived, they too were included in family stories and life lessons."

Justice Paul said he never shied away from addressing the realities of life, particularly the challenges young women might face in the workplace and often peppered these discussions with real-life experiences, including one from his time as managing director of Algico, an insurance company.

She said he got an enticing offer that could have greatly benefitted him but would have put the company's assets at risk.

“He rejected the offer without hesitation, telling us he would never do anything that would cause his children to be ashamed of him. That was the calibre of our dad.”

She said he expected his children to excel in school, viewing education as their primary assignment.

“Daddy treated everyone he met with graciousness and courtesy. It was customary for anyone working in our home to be fed.”

In closing, Justice Paul she said her father would always ended his conversations with, "I love you."

ending her eulogy, saying, "We love you, Daddy. We think you are the greatest dad of all time. Rest in peace, eternal.”

Fr Ashton Pierre's homily spoke of the disconnection in society between traditional rituals and spiritual practices. Lamenting a funeral held a day prior for a young man, which he said illustrates how societal changes have led to a lack of understanding and appreciation for rituals.

He contrasted the two homegoings, saying at Paul's, rituals and customs were ingrained and passed down through generations and at the other, mourners found themselves lost and unsure of how to navigate sacred spaces.

He found mourners at the prior funeral, not knowing the Lord's Prayer concerning and spoke to a broader issue.

"Our educational and familial systems are failing to equip the next generation with the tools for spiritual connection and moral guidance."

Pierre stressed the significance of legacy, not just in terms of material inheritance but in imparting values, wisdom and the capacity for compassion.

"I mourn the fact many young people might not know how to pray, which deprives them of solace and support during times of loss."

He calls for a reclaiming of the values of the gospel, urging the country to integrate the gospel into their lives. He hoped that Paul's legacy could inspire younger generations to understand their lives as part of a larger narrative "one filled with mercy, justice and the strength that comes from faith."