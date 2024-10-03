Critics knock choice of Shenseea as Sunshine Snacks brand ambassador

Shenseea and Nicholas Lok Jack, group CEO Associated Brands, at the announcement of the dancehall artiste and her son as brand ambassadors for Sunshine Snacks in Jamaica on September 25. Photo credit: Sunshine Snacks Instagram -

Trinidad and Tobago-based Sunshine Snacks has officially signed Jamaican dancehall artiste and social media content creators Shenseea and her eight-year-old son Rajeiro "Raj" Lee as the official brand ambassadors for the popular snacks.

However, some are criticising Associated Brands, the parent company of Sunshine Snacks, for choosing Shenseea, saying her songs make her unsuitable to promote the brand to children.

Sunshine Snacks, launched in 1977, made the announcement at the AC Hotel Kingston in Jamaica on September 25.

The mother-son duo, who boasts a collective near eight million Instagram followers, will become the face of the brand not only in their home country of Jamaica but also Barbados, Guyana and TT.

Speaking at the media launch event, Shenseea said she viewed this as an authentic collaboration as she recalled the brand being a part of her childhood.

“Sunshine Snacks has been here giving us the amazing support of their products over the years. I, too, grew up on their products.

“I am looking forward to doing so much work with you guys because this is also an authentic partnership. Coupled with the fact that I also grew up on it, it would only be right for me to help you push your brand because I know it and I can represent you to the fullest.”

The official partnership kicked-off at an event titled Shenseea’s Birthday Festival, hosted on September 27.

The international recording artiste who boasts a 7.7 million follower count, also has the brand ambassador title in her portfolio. She has represented brands including Carib Brewery, Telecom, Boom, Pepsi-Cola and others.

This is also not Lee’s first foray into the brand ambassador space. In addition to this partnership, he has also been an influencer for the popular local soft drink brand Chubby for the last four years.

While many Sunshine Snacks followers have expressed their support for the collaboration, some have been contentious about the artiste being the brand’s selection.

Commentators opined Shenseea is an inappropriate figure to represent a children’s company and have accused her of promoting female promiscuity in her music.

Some Instagram comments include: “This is a very hypocritical company that promotes kids snacks. Sponsoring an artiste that promotes having multiple partners as a female at the same time.”

“Isn’t this marketed towards kids? Wasn’t there anyone more wholesome?”

Activist Umar Abdullah, leader of the First Wave Movement, said on October 3 that he was "deeply appalled" by Sunshine Snacks’ choice of Shenseea and her son as brand ambassadors.

"This reckless endorsement demonstrates an alarming lack of moral, ethical, and family values that should form the foundation of any reputable company."

He decried Shenseea's songs and image as "hypersexualised."

"The hit song 'Foreplay' by Shenseea, in particular, promotes dangerous ideas that have no place in a product targeted at children. Lyrics such as "Me nah go lie to yuh, mi afi tell yuh, mi love it when yuh finger meh" are shocking and inappropriate, signaling a catastrophic failure in judgment from those responsible for this decision," Abdullah said a statement.

Newsday contacted Associated Brands and an official said a statement would be made but this hadn't happened up to publication time.

Associated Brands Group CEO Nicholas Lok Jack described the partnership as "a marriage" when he spoke at the Jamaica launch in September.

“We may not always see eye to eye, but we are committed to making it work. Our goal is to bring the Caribbean to the world, and we’ll do whatever we can to make that happen,” Lok Jack said.

With reporting by Kristen-Le Chelle Winchester