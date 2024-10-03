CAL pilots protest, airline says no flights affected

Piarco International Airport, Piarco. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

OVER 30 Caribbean Airlines pilots represented by the TT Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) protested at the Piarco International Airport on October 3 against overdue wage negotiations.

They said they had been working on expired contracts for the past nine years and were being paid less than non-national pilots. They also said they had no job security and had been offered a 20 per cent salary cut.

The union noted that all the pilots present were off-duty so no flights were affected.

Caribbean Airlines, in a release, said it was disappointed by the unexpected and disappointing action.

It said agreements had been reached on several key matters and the pilots had received their annual increment of up to three per cent.

The airline confirmed that all flights and operations continued as scheduled.