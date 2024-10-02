Sherlann Peters, Maria Diaz team up for sculpture exhibition

Maria Diaz - Boy -

Off the Walls, a vibrant and immersive sculpture exhibition, brings together artists Sherlann Peters and Maria Diaz in a collobaration, with each offering a distinct yet complementary exploration of form, culture, and the human experience.

The exhibition will feature Diaz's In a Fine Castle collection (2024) and Peters' Forged from Love, presenting a multifaceted view of identity, community, and life's choices, a media release said.

Forged from Love

Peters brings the vibrant heart of Trinidad and Tobago to life through her collection Forged from Love which features the breathtaking sculpture, Forged from Love, a masterpiece that captures the essence of Trinidad’s cultural diversity and unity, the release said.

Three towering figures, each representing the island’s rich racial and ethnic mix, stand proudly over a shared heart, symbolising One People, One Heart.

Other sculptures celebrate Trinidadian life – from a young boy resting in a fishing boat to Carnival characters that dance through the space. One of the collection’s most captivating features is the scarlet ibis, TT’s national bird, which unfurls into the national flag, the release said.

Peters’ collection is not just an artistic statement – it’s a love letter to TT. Her works invite viewers to experience the richness of her homeland, reflecting on love as the driving force that builds community, fosters resilience, and binds people together.

Maria Diaz – In a Fine Castle

Diaz returns to Horizons Art Gallery with her highly-anticipated In a Fine Castle. Drawing on the innocence and wonder of childhood, Diaz’s surrealist sculptures explore profound themes of choice, fate, and the human condition. Each piece is a reflection on life’s journey—how we confront our circumstances and make the best (or worst) of the hand we’re dealt, the release said.

From whimsical forms to deeply emotional figures, this collection offers viewers a thought-provoking glimpse into the complexities of human existence. Since graduating with honours from the UWI in 2017, Diaz has built a reputation for creating mesmerising sculptures that focus on the human form, the release said.

Her use of clay creates a tactile connection with her audience, offering an intimate, almost cathartic experience. Diaz’s works have become must-see creations on the local art scene, often challenging perceptions of gender, mortality, and identity, the release said.

Off the Walls runs until October 12 at Horizons Art Gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James, Mondays to Fridays, from 8.30 am-5 pm and 9 am- pm on Saturdays.