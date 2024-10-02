Police need less vehicles – not more

THE EDITOR: Two thousand more vehicles for the police? I would argue that they need less vehicles. What is required are more police on foot in populated areas. This is community policing at its best and was successful in the past here.

The police presence alone is a significant deterrent, not a passing police car, which once having left the criminal element then moves in.

I recently travelled to Panama City with slums and migrant cities visible just off the highways en route from the airport and around the edges of the city. However, crime in the city is low thanks to a strong presence of law enforcement on most city blocks and in shopping areas (police or army I could not tell).

The takeaway is that we can make this work here (as it does every Carnival when the police are on foot).

I would also argue that our army could be better put to use just by being present in our cities and towns. While the army is very important for national emergencies, we cannot only see it once a year parading on Independence Day. Let's make use of this resource as the crime situation is a national emergency.

C ALEXANDER

Port of Spain