Pastor at funeral of 8-year-old drowning victim: Spend time with your loved ones

Abeke Jones, left, and other relatives carry the casket bearing the body of Jones's son Kaden Sandy out of the Shiloh SDA Church on Lady Young Road, Morvant, on October 1. Sandy, eight, died in a boating accident at sea on September 22. - Roger Jacob

THE PASTOR officiating at the funeral of eight-year-old Kaden Sandy is reminding people to spend as much time as possible with their loved ones as life can be short.

Kaden died on September 22 after a boating accident in Chaguaramas.

Police said that around 7.15 pm, Kaden and four other people were two miles off Centipede Island, Chaguaramas, in a fishing boat named Perseverance and were assisting another boat, which had stalled at sea.

While towing the other boat, the rope snapped, causing both vessels to collide.

All five occupants of the Perseverance fell into the water and while a nearby vessel was able to quickly assist and rescue everyone, Kaden could not be found.

A Coast Guard vessel later went to the area where the collision took place and found Kaden's body trapped under one of the boats.

During Kaden's funeral at the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church in Morvant on October 1, everyone who spoke described him as a kind, loving and charming child who was always smiling.

Several of his schoolmates from Lower Morvant Government Primary School caused everyone to burst into tears when they recited poems dedicated to him.

The children also presented a large red handmade card to his family, filled with notes from his classmates.

Church elder Preston George said it was a good example of how Kaden had impacted the lives of those around him during his short life.

Kaden’s teacher Clint Charles described him as a charming boy and thanked his parents for sharing him with the world.

“Every single day he would run up to me with a smile and say, ‘Mr Charles, Mr Charles,’ and then engage me in some sort of conversation. I don't want to speak as though I’m unique because I believe everybody, every teacher, experienced that charm from Kaden.

“You did send an angel to our school. I want to thank you so very much for sharing him with us for the period of time that you did. We are very appreciative of that and we want to see that.”

Kaden’s mother Abeke Jones cried as she said it was a privilege to be his mother.

“There is no child sweeter than my munchkin and he will always be in everyone’s heart.”

Her eyes filled with tears as she recounted hugging his lifeless body and begging him to wake up before adding, “It’s okay. You can rest up now. Just rest up. You’re with God now.”

Reading the eulogy, his sister Kelise Jones said he was always a joyful, polite and well-mannered child.

“He will always get up early and sit by your bed and tell you good morning until you answer him.

“Kaden taught me that everybody deserves a smile and that we are supposed to show everybody love.”

She said he loved school, describing it as his “happy place”. She said even if he had a disagreement with a friend, he would make up with them and by the time he got home, he would have a story about something they did together.

Pointing to the brevity of Kaden’s life, Pastor Ian Morris, during his sermon, challenged people to spend more time with their families.

“I have counselled many people on the verge of death and never once have I heard someone say they spent too much time with their family or invested too much energy into their child. But I have heard regrets.

“Being a father, mother, cousin, uncle, or friend is a privilege. So invest in the lives God has brought into your life.”