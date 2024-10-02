Helping older adults lead active lives

A member of the Geriatric Society gets a free health check up from Dr Sambhasivan Kattamanchi. -

The 34th commemoration of the United Nations International Day of Older Persons which is observed on October 1 will focus on the theme of Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.

In observance of the day, the Geriatric Society of Trinidad and Tobago submitted the following article:

Ageing is the third stage of life in the human life cycle. This is a challenge, but let us celebrate it as a success and achievement of human development.

Our rights will not change as we age, but ageism must end now, and forever. Ageism is defined as the stereotypes, prejudice and discrimination directed towards people on the bias of age. Ageing is a natural part of life, so we do not have to burden ourselves with it.

The Geriatric Society of TT was introduced in 2023 to provide healthcare services to older adults across the country. The American Geriatric Society was launched in the US in 1942 and currently has 8,200 geriatric doctors. The British Geriatric Society (BGS) was launched in the UK in 1947 and there were 1,747 geriatricians in 2020. It is crucial to consider and make policies and changes in our health and social system to make our later years more enjoyable.

The American health system is 80 years ahead of us when it comes to considering and taking care of the health of older adults as geriatricians. As we age, why not consider having one? Therefore, we decided to launch and serve the people of TT. Today it is important to be proud of having the GSTT which will take care of us as we all age.

Our older adults require specialised care and service from our healthcare professionals.

What do geriatricians do? A geriatrician is a medical specialist who has expertise in the health of older individuals, and treating health problems.

Geriatric clinics focus exclusively on providing high-quality and patient-centered care to older adults. Their aim is to improve the health, independence, and quality of life of older adults by focusing on their physical, psychological, and social health.

We pioneer in the field of healthcare for the elderly, our team consists of geriatricians, nurses, psychologists, medical social workers, family physicians, pharmacists, physiotherapists, dietitians, and caregivers. Our goal is to support and enable all older adults to lead active lives by providing health and supportive care to all elders in the community without compromising on any of the following: gender, race, ageism, nationality, disability, or socioeconomic status (GRANDS).

The public gets to participates in activities and education sessions in the communities through the GSTT.

Healthcare providers offer clinical care and conduct research to support policies and the needs of all older adults in our community.

All your help and support will enable us to accomplish this and benefit both ourselves and our society.

For more info: e-mail ttgeriatrics@gmail.com or 712-0099, website: ttgeriatrics.or