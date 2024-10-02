Government stuck in old ways

Finance Minister Colm Imbert delivers the 2024/2025 national budget on September 30 in the House of Representatives, Red House, Port of Spain. - Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Let me start by explaining why I believe a budget that could have been delivered in one hour took close to five hours. That is based on a political climate and political culture that says, “Let me see how long I can talk and if they can respond that long.” One can just imagine the Opposition Leader trying to come up with a five-hour-long response. Just very silly.

In general, the budget was a typical election budget: more money for the ground troops that form most of the crowd at meetings via increases in the minimum wage for government workers only. More money for road paving and an increased water supply to those areas where the people might be grateful for the precious commodity.

There are perhaps more questions than answers. For example, Finance Minister Colm Imbert indicated that of the $54 billion revenue, $35 billion will come from the non-oil sector, with oil revenue a mere $14 billion. If that is so, why was the budget based on US$77 per barrel of oil? Shouldn’t it be based on projected income from the non-oil sector?

The minister indicated that the food import bill was very high, over $7 billion. Shouldn’t there be increased investment in food production, given that there are over 50,000 acres of abandoned agricultural land in the country?

Imbert indicated that for Carnival 2024, visitors contributed an estimated US$93 million. That is over a few weeks, so shouldn’t that indicate the potential of tourism and be a major investment avenue for foreign exchange income?

The budget seeks to procure additional police vehicles, patrol vessels, drones and fixed-wing aircraft. What about repairing and selling the thousands of abandoned government vehicles and transportation assets?

The minister spoke about additional booster stations for WASA and the upgrade of 22 more. Where is the vision that can seek to distribute water via the less costly and more efficient gravity system that is common practice worldwide?

If the non-oil sector is now the major contributor of revenue, why are there not incentives like making doing business easier and complying with the Government’s statutory duties, like paying VAT refunds on time, allowing for better cash flow, and a more prosperous business sector?

What are the Government’s plans regarding AI and using modern technology to enhance government services. There is mention of using fingerprint technology for immigration at a time when that is now seen as old technology, replaced by facial recognition technology.

The budget clearly indicates a government stuck in an old paradigm unable to inspire a nation towards a modern, efficient and prosperous tomorrow. There was very little regarding crime, like legislation to reduce the time to access justice and structured police patrols.

Stuck in the old ways, there is need for an overall reset, something that this Government seems unable to understand and difficult to do.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail