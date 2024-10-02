Caribbean Airlines adds services to Martinique, Guadeloupe

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera -

STATE-OWNED Caribbean Airlines (CAL) plans to expand its regional connectivity with new flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe.

In a news release on October 1, CAL said in keeping with its growth strategy and commitment to enhancing connectivity within the region, it will launch new flights from to the French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe, subject to government approval.

It said its service to Martinique will commence on December 3, followed by Guadeloupe on December 7.

Flights will operate four times weekly to both destinations.

CAL said, “These new routes mean that by early December, CAL will have successfully increased connectivity between the French, Spanish, Dutch, and English Caribbean."

So far this year, the airline has launched flights to Puerto Rico and will begin service to Tortola, British Virgin Islands on October 14.

It said, "With the addition of Martinique and Guadeloupe, Caribbean Airlines can now truly 'Welcome Home' the entire region to itself, offering a more reliable, seamless travel experience for business and leisure travellers alike."

CAL CEO Garvin Medera expressed his enthusiasm for the new services: “For the first time in years, journeys that would traditionally take several hours are now reduced to just 90 minutes, giving travellers back their most valuable resource: time. Whether for business or leisure, we are confident that this improvement in travel efficiency will greatly benefit our customers, and we are happy to make it easier for the Caribbean to explore and connect with one another. We’re not just offering flights; we’re offering greater convenience and efficiency."

Nathalie Sebastien, president, Société Aéroport Martinique Aimé Cesaire said, "With a new direct flight to Trinidad and another one to Barbados, the air service offer from Martinique is expanding, fostering stronger cultural and economic exchanges with all Caribbean islands. We are confident that this collaboration will bring mutual benefits for our populations, and we look forward to welcoming CAL to our airport."

And, president of the Martinique Tourism Authority, Bénédicte di Geronimo, welcomed CAL's arrival stating: “We are very pleased that CAL is expanding its services to Martinique. This initiative, led by a company recognised for its excellence, will not only strengthen our tourism industry but also contribute to building stronger cultural and economic ties between the southern islands and Martinique. We look forward to welcoming an increasing number of visitors from the Caribbean, eager to discover the richness of our culture and the exceptional beauty of our destination."

CAL said ticket sales for Martinique and Guadeloupe begin on October 1 and customers can book their flights online via www.caribbean-airlines.com, through the CAL Call Centre, or by visiting any of the airline’s city ticket offices.