3 Central cops detained in kidnapping probe

- File photo

THREE police officers assigned to the Central Division have been detained in connection with a report of kidnapping for ransom of a Cunupia used car dealer.

Investigators assigned to the Professional Standards Bureau and the Anti-Kidnapping Unit detained the officers on October 2.

Two of the detained officers are assigned to the Caroni Police Station and a third is reportedly assisting investigators to locate the victim Sachel Kungebeharry.

On October 1, investigators impounded a marked police car from the Caroni Police Station which was suspected of being used during the kidnapping on September 25 in Cunupia.

Kungebeharry was taken when the car in which he was travelling was blocked by a police car with flashing blue lights at around 5 pm.

He was bundled into the police vehicle by three men, two of whom were dressed in what appeared to be police tactical uniforms.

The officers reportedly searched Kungebeharry and told him they had a warrant for his arrest. The two other men were left unharmed.

Police reported a ransom of $.5 million was paid for Kungebaharry's safe release on September 29 but the victim remains missing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin in a WhatsApp response seeking an update on the investigation on October 1 stated, "There was a report of a kidnapping on (September 25) in the Central Division. At this time the investigation is at a very sensitive stage and as such, I am unable to provide any further updates. The TTPS is actively pursuing several leads, as soon as I am able to share additional information, I will."

One senior officer assigned to the Central Division condemned the involvement of police officers in the report of kidnapping and the use of police car. The officer said the incident threatens to erode public confidence which the leadership of the police service has been working hard to build.