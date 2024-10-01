Championing the wretched

Foreign Minister Amery Brown - Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: I have travelled these nine months of 2024 extensively while visiting Russia, Armenia, Belgium, UK, Morocco, Andalusia in Spain, Malaysia and Indonesia, and I must still keep on travelling for another year or more.

Wherever I have gone it has been a bit difficult to explain the location of our small country. I usually have to mention that we are close to Venezuela, or that it is the land of Brian Lara. But Foreign Minister Amery Brown has just accomplished more in his exceptionally courageous address to the UN General Assembly than many foreign ministers before him.

He made history. He not only denounced Israeli oppression and genocide of the Palestinian Christians and Muslims, but he went on to denounce the double standards of the West which would have responded differently if the killing fields involved their own people.

He championed the cause of the "wretched of the earth" in a manner which brought back memories of Franz Fanon and Malcolm X. He even brought back fond memories of Dr Eric Williams’s “Massa day done.”

Thank you, Minister Brown. This country must be proud of you. It will now be so much easier when I travel for people to locate and recognise TT.

IMRAN N HOSEIN

via e-mail