4 men charged after contraband found in jail

The items that were seized from inmates at Maximum Security Prison, Arouca, during a police exercise. - Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE have arrested four men after finding phones, weapons, marijuana and other contraband at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.

Ceronne Gordon, Hayden Defo, Nekeiva Glasgow and Kenniatah Glasgow, were arrested by members of the Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit during an operation carried out at the prison between 10 pm on September 26 and 2 am on September 27.

Officers found four Samsung cellphones, five improvised weapons, one cigarette lighter, one cellphone charger, two pairs of headphones and a quantity of marijuana.

The four men were jointly charged on September 29 with possession of prohibited articles without the lawful authorisation of the commissioner of prisons.

The TT Police Service, in a media release on October 1, said it remains resolute in its mission to eradicate gang violence and criminal activities, both within and outside the prison system, to ensure public safety.

The operation was sanctioned by deputy commissioner of police intelligence and investigations Suzette Martin and was spearheaded Snr Supt Henry in collaboration with Snr Supt Pierre of the North Central Division, the release said.

It was co-ordinated by ASP Lynch, Insp Grant and Sgt Jeanville with critical support from the TT Prison Service and the Northern Crime Division’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit.