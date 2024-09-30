World is loving chutney soca music

Raymone Ramnarine of Dil E Nadan. - Melissa Doughty

CHUTNEY-SOCA artistes have been blazing the trail across the globe, taking the local music to previously unexplored territories. They are also being honoured and recognised as cultural ambassadors in the United States, Canada and elsewhere. This kind of recognition is being seen as an acknowledgement of the genre’s international growth and allure.

One of the exponents of the culture, Raymond Ramnarine, who is leading the trail in opening new avenues for this genre, told the Newsday, “The world is loving chutney soca. We just need to nurture it and keep being original.”

Still basking from being the first recipient of the Caribbean Music Awards (CMA) in the chutney soca category, Ravi B (Ravi Bissambhar) underscored that, “chutney soca has always had the potential to go global."

“I believe we're starting to see the early stages of that explosion.”

The artiste received the CMA award at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York, on August 29.

“The music blends, infectious rhythms, vibrant melodies, and rich storytelling that resonates across cultures, have always been a reflection of our unique Caribbean identity, but now it’s connecting with a much wider audience.”

“Recently I discovered my songs being huge in Jamaica, Fiji, South Africa, Mauritius, Belize. With platforms like streaming services and social media, we have more avenues than ever to push the music worldwide.”

In March, New York State Assembly member Jennifer Rajkumar presented Ravi B with a Proclamation from the State of New York, after one of his performances at the UBS Arena at Elmont, New York.

In August, Rikki Jai another crossover artiste, represented this genre during Calypso Uptown at the Apollo Theatre, New York. Artistes such as GI, KI, Rick Ramoutar, have also been spreading chutney soca abroad.

Ramnarine, who has been touring extensively across the globe, including Africa, also received a certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from the US congress and a certificate from the New York State Senate for his outstanding dedication as a cultural ambassador.

He said not only chutney soca, but traditional chutney is also seeing exponential growth.While feeling good about chutney soca finding a space and acceptance on an international scale, Ramnarine, leader of the Dil E Nadan band, still believes, “we have a long way to go, and it starts with us.

“Every artiste, promoter, fan and music lover got to be on board. We need the corporate world to invest in the growth.

“We are opening doors for the future, but I can’t do it alone. The other artistes can’t do it alone. We need a unified front to help us promote this genre. “

In an interview via WhatsApp, Ravi B said winning chutney soca's first CMA award is a deeply humbling experience.

“It represents a massive step forward for the genre. For years, we’ve felt that chutney soca wasn't given its due recognition on international platforms like the CMAs. When we talked about its exclusion from major events, it was clear there was a gap in the understanding and appreciation of this music’s rich cultural heritage and its global appeal.”

On this basis, he said, “This award isn’t just a win for me–it’s a win for every artist, every fan, and every person who’s been championing this genre from its roots in the Caribbean to stages around the world.”

The three-time Chutney Soca Monarch, who leads the band Karma with family members, said he is doing his part to spread the music.

“My role in getting worldwide acceptance for chutney soca is rooted in being innovator within it. I’ve always felt a deep responsibility to carry the legacy while pushing its boundaries, whether through my own music, collaborations, or performances on global stages.

“I strive to create music that honours the traditions of chutney soca while making it accessible to a wider audience. This means fusing it with other genres, working with international artists, and using platforms like streaming services to reach new fans.”

Ravi B said he is also actively involved in promoting the culture and history behind the music, so that people outside the Caribbean understand its roots and value it as more than just a genre, but as part of a rich cultural expression.

Ramnarine gushed about breaking barriers by headlining two major concerts in South Africa earlier this year in Johannesburg and Durban.

“Being the first Indo Caribbean artiste to be featured as the headline act in SA was a dream for me. The hard work and dedication paid off. From hundreds of fans welcoming me at the airports and thousands attending the concerts this would have gone down as one of my major achievements with respect to international tours.”

He has performed in Holland, Spain, London, Canada, USA, and the Caribbean. In addition, he said, he has fans far and wide, from Portugal, South Africa, Australia and India.

“The world is loving chutney soca and we should be proud of that. This should inspire us all.”

Ramnarine said one of his defining moments was being honoured after his I am the Music Boss concert for Labour Day in Queens.

“I was humbled to receive this prestigious award from the Assembly State of New York,” he said.

George Singh, CEO of Southex and promoter of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition, believes his brand is responsible for the explosion of this category of music.

“We are on the cusp of something very big for this type of music.

“The world is very receptive to fusion music, mixing of melodies, especially Indian melodies and Afro melodies.

“If you look at Afro beat music, which is big in the world, Afro beats are also incorporating a lot of Bollywood melodies in their songs.

“And what is chutney soca? It is the mixture of Indian and Afro rhythms so there is a strong similarity there. We are on the cusp of something that could be really big.”

Ravi B sanctioned that CSM has played a monumental role in pushing the music out to wider audiences and elevating the genre over the past three decades.

It has provided a massive platform for artists to showcase their talent, helping to establish chutney soca as a legitimate and respected art form both within the Caribbean and internationally.

“The competition has been a launchpad for so many artists, including myself, allowing us to connect with larger audiences and giving the genre the visibility it needed to grow.”