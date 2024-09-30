Tobago gets $2.599b for fiscal 2025

The APT James fast ferry entering the Port of Scarborough. - Jeff K Mayers/File photo

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) will receive an allocation of $2.599 billion to manage its affairs over the next year.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert made the announcement on September 30, in his presentation of the 2024-2025 budget in the Red House, Port of Spain. He said the sum represents 4.35 per cent of national budget.

Imbert said, “$2.376 billion has been allocated for recurrent expenditure, $205 million is for development programme expenditure, $18 million for the URP and $9.2 million for CEPEP.”

He added: “The total allocation for the THA in 2025 represents an increase of $22.756 million over the allocation of $2.576 billion for fiscal year 2024.”